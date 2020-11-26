Horgan names 20-member cabinet with same pandemic team

B.C. Premier John Horgan, a Star Trek fan, can’t resist a Vulcan salute as he takes the oath of office for a second term in Victoria, Nov. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. Premier John Horgan, a Star Trek fan, can’t resist a Vulcan salute as he takes the oath of office for a second term in Victoria, Nov. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. Premier John Horgan has unveiled his cabinet lineup for a new majority NDP government, with newcomers in key positions.

One of the just-elected MLAs moving directly to cabinet is Oak Bay-Gordon Head MLA Murray Rankin, named to the Indigenous relations ministry as the province works to implement the United Nations declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People.

Another is former Hospital Employees Union head Jennifer Whiteside, who takes over as education minister after winning the New Westminster seat. Former Tofino mayor Josie Osborne also moves directly into cabinet as minister of municipal affairs. Victoria-Swan Lake MLA Rob Fleming moves from education to transportation and infrastructure.

Promoted to cabinet is second-term Esquimalt-Metchosin MLA Mitzi Dean, who takes over the children and family development ministry. Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy moves from that ministry to forests, lands and natural resource operations.

Coquitlam-Maillardville MLA Selina Robinson moves from municipal affairs to the key role of finance minister, taking over for the retired Carole James, where she inherits a huge deficit run up in the effort to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Second-term Nanaimo MLA Sheila Malcolmson takes over as minister of mental health and addictions.

Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon joins the cabinet as minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation. Nicholas Simons, returning MLA for Powell River- Sunshine Coast, takes over as minister of social development and poverty reduction.

Burnaby-Deer Lake MLA Anne Kang was named minister of advanced education, replacing Vancouver-Mount Pleasant MLA Melanie Mark, who moves to the tourism ministry. Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Bear moves from tourism to citizens services.

Saanich South MLA Lana Popham continues in agriculture, and Surrey-Newton MLA Harry Bains remains as labour minister.

Vancouver-Kingsway MLA Adrian Dix carries on as health minister, and fellow veteran Port Coquitlam MLA Mike Farnworth remains minister of public safety as the long-running COVID-19 emergency continues. Vancouver-Point Grey MLA David Eby remains as attorney general, and Surrey-Whalley MLA Bruce Ralston continues as minister of energy and mines. Vancouver-Fairview MLA George Heyman remains as environment and climate change minister.

