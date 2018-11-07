‘Horrific attack’ in Oak Bay remains a mystery

It’s been over 18 months since a woman was attacked with an edged weapon in Oak Bay

The house where a serious assault with an edged weapon took place on April 25, 2017. (Oak Bay News file photo)

It’s been more than a year-and-a-half since a woman was attacked in her Oak Bay home with an edged weapon – which may have been a machete.

On April 25, 2017, Oak Bay Police responded to a 911 call originating from a home in the 2500 block of Esplanade, near Willows Beach.

Police discovered a 45-year-old woman had suffered significant injuries to her upper body. She was transported by ambulance to the hospital and underwent surgery for her injuries.

According to the Saanich Police Department, which has taken the lead on this case, the investigation is still ongoing.

“These types of investigations can take a long time,” said Sgt. Jereme Leslie, a public information officer with Saanich Police. “I have no updates at this point.”

Leslie added that Saanich Police do not have an estimated timeline for this investigation.

Oak Bay Police called this incident last year a “horrific attack.”

The woman was in her home shortly before 7:30 a.m. when she heard noises coming from the kitchen area, according to police. She went to investigate the noises and discovered an unknown male in her kitchen. The woman confronted the man and an ensuing altercation resulted in the woman being struck several times with the edged weapon.

Police said last year there was nothing to suggest she was the target of the attack.

The victim’s name has not been disclosed due to provisions under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

Although Oak Bay News has repeatedly reached out to the victim’s parents, no response has been received.

– With files from Christine van Reeuwyk