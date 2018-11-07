The house where a serious assault with an edged weapon took place on April 25, 2017. (Oak Bay News file photo)

‘Horrific attack’ in Oak Bay remains a mystery

It’s been over 18 months since a woman was attacked with an edged weapon in Oak Bay

It’s been more than a year-and-a-half since a woman was attacked in her Oak Bay home with an edged weapon – which may have been a machete.

On April 25, 2017, Oak Bay Police responded to a 911 call originating from a home in the 2500 block of Esplanade, near Willows Beach.

READ MORE: Police still seek information on ‘horrific attack’ in Oak Bay

Police discovered a 45-year-old woman had suffered significant injuries to her upper body. She was transported by ambulance to the hospital and underwent surgery for her injuries.

According to the Saanich Police Department, which has taken the lead on this case, the investigation is still ongoing.

“These types of investigations can take a long time,” said Sgt. Jereme Leslie, a public information officer with Saanich Police. “I have no updates at this point.”

Leslie added that Saanich Police do not have an estimated timeline for this investigation.

Oak Bay Police called this incident last year a “horrific attack.”

The woman was in her home shortly before 7:30 a.m. when she heard noises coming from the kitchen area, according to police. She went to investigate the noises and discovered an unknown male in her kitchen. The woman confronted the man and an ensuing altercation resulted in the woman being struck several times with the edged weapon.

Police said last year there was nothing to suggest she was the target of the attack.

READ MORE: Woman attacked with knife in Oak Bay home

The victim’s name has not been disclosed due to provisions under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

Although Oak Bay News has repeatedly reached out to the victim’s parents, no response has been received.

– With files from Christine van Reeuwyk

 

flavio.nienow@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
First World War letters put a human face on the war that shaped us as a nation
Next story
Pot-filled pipe lands driver $230 fine

Just Posted

B.C. sailor’s attempt to break record crosses Equator line

Joanne Socrates is five weeks into her mission to become the oldest person to solo sail the world

Okanagan brother of Paralympian and friends on course for Victoria

Penticton’s Tyler Luscombe and his friends are running to raise money for his Paralympian brother

‘Horrific attack’ in Oak Bay remains a mystery

It’s been over 18 months since a woman was attacked with an edged weapon in Oak Bay

UPDATED: Victoria police respond to suspicious package near city hall

Police also evacuated the Victoria Courthouse on Tuesday for a bomb threat

Heavy traffic leads to slow commute from West Shore into Victoria

Traffic volumes from Langford and Colwood have been built up more than usual along Trans Canada highway

UPDATED: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Party leader inititally said Clement could stay, despite admission he’d sent sexually explicit photos

POLL: Do you understand the options of Proportional Representation?

Whether you vote for or against, do you understand the options?

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Jeff Sessions resigns as U.S. attorney general

President Donald Trump has appointed a temporary replacement

Pot-filled pipe lands driver $230 fine

The Calgary man, who was not impaired, was ticketed while driving on the Lions Gate Bridge

B.C. mom wins daycare contract fight after kids insulted in text message

Operator had tried to sue for $1,800 when mom pulled her children without giving 30 days’ notice

UPDATE: Former international student who was missing in Nanaimo has been found

Police had been asking for assistance in locating 24-year-old Sungho (Luke) Park

New washroom rules a win for transgender students at Alberni high school

New rules, signs allow transgender students to use washrooms of their choice

Selecting talent for Canada’s junior hockey team ‘a real challenge’: coach

Canada won the first match up 2-1 in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, then dropped the second bout 3-1 in Langley, B.C., the next night

Most Read