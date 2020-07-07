Horrifying video shows near head-on collision on Trans Canada

The video was captured on dash cam along Highway 1

A recent video posted on Facebook shows one semi truck narrowly avoiding a head-on collision near Rogers Pass by Golden, B.C.

The video shared by Putt Jattan De Driver Truckkan De shows dash cam footage of one vehicle over taking another in a passing lane uphill, traveling at approximately 60 km/h.

As the vehicle with the dash cam slowly passes the semi truck, lights of another truck appear around the curve approaching in the opposite direction.

As the opposing truck lights near the two vehicles, another semi truck suddenly comes from behind and over takes the two, crossing a double yellow line.

The semi truck just barely misses causing a head on collision by seconds.

The vehicle with the dash cam was forced to slow down and allow the truck to re-enter the lane to avoid the collision.

The video was taken on June 30, 2020, just after midnight.

Black Press reached out to RCMP for comment regarding the video. The RCMP said it was the first time they had seen the video. However, Sergeant Chad Badry from BC Highway Patrol said the incident will be investigated.

“It was a terrible close call that could have had terrible consequences,” he said.

Badry said the investigation could result in charges.

On July 6, Highway 1 near Revelstoke was closed for several hours due to a fatal crash. A Honda Accord lost control around a curve and collided with a semi truck. The drive and passenger died at the scene.

READ MORE: Two dead after weekend crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Transportation

