The sign at the entrance to Horth Hill Park, which has now reopened. (Nick Murray/News Staff)

Horth Hill Park reopens after search and rescue operation

Body of missing man located in North Saanich park

Horth Hill Park has now reopened following the operation to locate missing North Saanich man Paul Hare.

Hare’s black 2003 Ford Ranger had been discovered in the Horth Hill parking lot Tuesday before his body was found by Island Search and Rescue teams, who had been working four- to six-hour shifts through Tuesday and Wednesday. The park was closed while a joint team of Search and Rescue groups from across the Island, including the local Peninsula Emergency Measures Organization, searched the 34-hectare park.

ALSO READ: Missing North Saanich man found dead in Horth Hill Park

Hare, 64, was last seen on July 28, in his North Saanich home and was reported missing by his wife on July 29. Police have since said there is no indication that his death is suspicious. This morning two cars were seen in the parking lot and there was no sign of the mobile operations centre or search and rescue vehicles. The police tape at the entrance to the lot had also been removed.

The RCMP is still asking that if anyone saw Hare or his vehicle on July 28 to contact the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP.

They have also asked nearby residents to review any surveillance footage on their houses and to contact them if they spotted Hare or his truck. If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Sidney/North Saanich detachment at 250-656-3931.


