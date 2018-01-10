Nancy Grossert and Jesse Pereira, students at the Horticultural College of the Pacific, at the Horticultural Centre of the Pacific’s plant sale in the spring. With gardening season around the corner, HCP and Haliburton Farms have partnered for the third annual Saanich Seedy Saturday at HCP this Saturday (Jan. 13), from 10 to 2 p.m. File photo

Horticultural Centre hosts third annual Saanich Seedy Saturday

Saanich Seedy Saturday is this weekend, Jan. 13 from 10 to 2 p.m. at HCP

Saanich Seedy Saturday returns to The Gardens at the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific this Saturday.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with seeds, plants and starters on sale from more than 30 local vendors.

Saanich Seedy Saturday also features guest speakers, with Bill Jones of Deerholme Farm presenting Gardening With Mushrooms at 11 a.m., and Dan Jason of Salt Spring Seeds talking Ancient Grains and Seeds at 12:30 p.m.

And yes, there is coffee. Level Ground will be sampling coffee with additional refreshments and food available at the onsite restaurant, Charlotte & The Quail.

Admission is $5 and includes entry to the Gardens for the day. Visitors are encouraged to visit the Doris Page Winter Garden for gardening inspiration this time of year, says HCP general manager Deborah Donahue.

Saanich Seedy Saturday is held in partnership by Haliburton Farm, the District of Saanich and HCP.

For additional information, contact event organizer Elmarie Roberts (keroberts@shaw.ca) or Rhona McAdam (rmcadam@shaw.ca).

