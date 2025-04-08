Hospital district will pay for business plan to jumpstart Nanaimo patient tower

Build is currently at the project planning stage, which comes before the business plan

In order to expedite the process, the Nanaimo Regional Hospital District board has told the provincial government it is willing to front the cost of business plans for the patient tower and cardiac cath lab.

The offer was made in a letter to B.C. Premier David Eby from the hospital district's chairperson Janice Perrino dated Feb. 27 and released to media on March 24.

The letter requested the province approve a concept plan for the patient tower and proceed with the business planning stage in 2025 on 2026.

"As a committed funding partner, the board is ready to find creative solutions to move the patient tower and cardiac catheterization lab projects forward. Accordingly, the NRHD is offering to fund the cost of the business plan as part of our cost-sharing commitment," Perrino wrote.

According to the letter, the offer was passed by the NRHD board two days before before being sent to the province.

The process for the build involves the Ministry of Infrastructure working with the health authority to develop a project plan, otherwise known as a concept plan. After this, a business case is developed. The government budgets for the project once the business case has been approved. According to the ministry, the patient tower is currently in the project planning stage.

In a statement to the News Bulletin, the ministry said it has received the letter from the hospital district and is preparing a response, but did not elaborate.

“I was pleased to have met with the Nanaimo Regional Hospital District board president earlier this month, and am optimistic about opportunities to advance our shared priorities together," said Bowinn Ma, infrastructure minister, in a statement. "We will continue to work with Island Health, the NRHD and other partners to provide improved care for people closer to home over the course of our four-year mandate.”

In a press release from the Fair Care Alliance on March 24, Donna Hais, alliance chairperson, emphasized the urgency for swift approval.

“With NRHD stepping up to fund the business plan, there is no financial barrier to moving forward," Hais said. "The question now is what’s causing the delay?”