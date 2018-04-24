Mark King, Island Health Protection Services Manager, and Charles Kraeling, award recipient. (Submitted)

Hospital hero wins international honour for disarming knife wielding man

Charles Kraeling is the first Island Health employee to receive an International Award of Valour

A protection service officer at Cowichan District Hospital has received another accolade for what his employer is calling “an incredible act of bravery on the job.”

Charles Kraeling has become the first Island Health employee to receive an International Award of Valour by the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety for his efforts in disarming a man with a knife in July 2017.

In November 2017 Kraeling had been honoured with a Provincial Award of Valour by the association’s B.C. chapter.

Kraeling responded to a Code White (a violent or volatile individual) at the hospital and found a knife-wielding man who was threatening himself, patients and staff in a four-bedroom ward.

Kraeling said something distracted the man and knife-wielder took his eyes off of Kraeling, which provided Kraeling the opportunity to grab the man’s knife arm.

“We had a brief struggle and I managed to get the man onto the ground, and he released the knife,” he said.

“My partner, who was staying back until then, managed to kick the knife further away, and I handcuffed him. The nurses gave him some medication and he started to come to some realization of what was going on. He just wasn’t thinking in a right state of mind until then.”

Kraeling said no one was injured in the incident and the man was very apologetic for his actions.

“He really didn’t mean to be violent,” he said.

Kraeling was honoured this week in Chicago at the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety’s annual conference.

“Our Protection Services Officers must confront many challenges in their work lives and often go above and beyond in the call of duty to protect patients and staff as Charles bravely demonstrated,” said Leah Hollins, Island Health board of directors chair. “It is gratifying for us all to see him recognized and celebrated by his peers and on an international stage.”

SEE RELATED: Protection service officer at Cowichan Hospital gets award for handling man with knife


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Saanich cracks down on owners of unsightly property
Next story
B.C. firm linked to Facebook data scandal defends its political work

Just Posted

Esquimalt council green-lights first mass-timber building on Vancouver Island

Mayor appreciates 12-storey structure’s proximity to naval base, graving dock and Seaspan

Greater Victoria School District adopts new dress code policy

Two years in the making, SD61 moves to more inclusionary guidelines

Legal action against B.C. specualtion tax a last resort

Group of Arizona home owners feel they’ve been swept up in an attack on land speculators

Rock the Rink gives youth once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Winning band will get to play a set at Rock the Shores

Sooke makes call for regional fire dispatch

Some municipalities decide to take service off-Island

Parents call for change to health laws after Oak Bay teen’s death

Accidental overdose has Elliot Eurchuk’s parents seeking change to B.C Infants Act

B.C.’s living wage increase curbed due to MSP cuts, child care subsidy: report

Living wage varies between $16.51 in north central B.C. to $20.91 in Metro Vancouver

Amalgamation Yes hosting citizen’s assembly info meeting Wednesday at Vic High

Mayors of Victoria and Saanich will be on hand to give updates to residents

EDITORIAL: Greater Victoria amalgamation no magic bullet

Taxpaying citizens need to ask tough questions of both sides in debate

Doctor sees healing power in psychedelic plant as Peru investigates death of B.C. man

Peru’s attorney general has ordered the arrest of two suspects in the killing of 41-year-old Sebastian Woodroffe

Toronto police officer ‘gave himself the space and time’ in van attack

Footage shows officer standing up, turning off his siren and talking clearly to the suspect

$1.18 to $1.58 a litre: Are you paying the most for gas in B.C.?

Gas prices across B.C. vary, with lowest in Vernon and highest in – you guessed it – Metro Vancouver

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Inquest set 10 years after B.C. woman shot, left to die

Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay were shot in their Mission home in September 2008

Most Read