(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Host fined $2,300 for flouting COVID rules after Vancouver police break up gender reveal party

Police said party host showed ‘terrible judgement’

A Vancouver host was given a fine of $2,300 for breaking COVID-19 restrictions while hosting a gender reveal party at an apartment near Robson Street and Hamilton Street Saturday (Feb. 27) evening.

According to Sgt. Steve Addison, police found a “large gathering” of 17 people in the apartment. Addison said that the group could have marked the occasion in a safer, more socially distant way.

“It shows terrible judgement and consideration for the community,” he told Black Press Media by email. “Everyone knows the rules by now, and while we appreciate these folks wanted to share a momentous occasion with friends, there are more responsible ways to do it.”

CoronavirusVancouver

Most Read