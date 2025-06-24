Hosting 7 FIFA World Cup games could now cost B.C. up to $624M

However, B.C. says including estimated revenue, costs remain between $85M and $145 – the same as 2024 estimates

The cost for B.C. to host seven FIFA Word Cup games in 2026 could be up to $43 million more than the last highest estimate.

The province says the net core costs of hosting seven FIFA World Cup games in 2026 remains to be within the same estimates as a year ago – within the range of $85 million and $145 million – but the gross core hosting costs have jumped once again.

The estimated gross core hosting costs are now between $532 million on the low end and $624 million on the high end, according to a news release from the Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Ministry Tuesday (June 24).

However, the estimated revenues, recoveries and contributions are estimated to be between $448 million on the low end and $478 million on the high end. That's where the estimated net core hosting costs of $85 million to $145 million come in.

Last year's estimates were between $483 million and $581 million.

The 2024 figures were already more than double the estimated costs when Vancouver was chosen as a host city in March 2022. At the time, estimated costs were between $240 million and $260 million.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said the City of Vancouver's direct costs, including security, transportation and the FIFA Fan Festival "remain on track, with no major changes from 2024's budget projections."

The ministry says the economic benefits of hosting seven matches are estimated to include more than one million additional out-of-province visitors between 2026 and 2031, generating more than $1 billion in additional visitor spending. It also estimates that 18,000 jobs could be generated.

The release adds that FIFA's own economic impact assessment estimates that preparing for and hosting the tournament could contribute $1.7 billion in economic benefits for B.C., which includes a $980-million increase to gross domestic product and $610 million in labour income. The assessment covers the period of June 2023 to August 2026.

The release adds that studies show that first-time visitors to B.C. are "likely to return four times during their lifetime."

Tourism Industry Association of B.C. CEO Walt Judas said they're gearing up to leverage opportunities for the province's tourism sector.

"Welcoming fans and visitors from around the globe before, during and after the tournament means real benefits for local tourism businesses and the skilled professionals who power our vibrant industry."

The 2026 men's World Cup is June 11 to July 19. Vancouver will play host to seven matches, with the first June 13, 2026. Vancouver will also host a round of 16 game in the knockout stage on July 7.