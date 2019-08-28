Hot and sunny weather ahead for Wednesday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Wednesday will be mainly sunny with a high of 27 C. Overnight will see a few clouds with a low of 12 C.

Thursday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy near noon with a high of 24 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 13 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 13 C with some cloudy periods.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 20 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 15 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 14 C.