Hot, dry conditions fuel wildfire near Lytton

Temperatures are expected to reach 40 C on Wednesday in the Lytton region

The Cantilever Bar wildfire, near Lytton, remains at an estimated 460 hectares on Wednesday, July 30. However, the BC Wildfire Service is expecting the size of the blaze to increase due to improved visibility after the smoke clears.

The fire — on the west side of the Fraser River, around 10 kilometres south of Lytton — was discovered in the afternoon of Monday, July 28. The fire is suspected to have been human-caused.

The blaze is highly visible from Highway 1, and DriveBC is asking motorists to travel with extra caution and care, obeying speed limits in the area.

Late in the evening of July 28, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) and Lytton First Nation put evacuation alerts in place for several properties and reserves on the west side of the Fraser. On July 29, Siska First Nation and Skuppah First Nation issued evacuation alerts for reserves in the area of the fire.

On July 30, the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) reported the blaze to be exhibiting rank 2 and 3 fire behaviour, or low to moderately vigorous surface fire with a slow to moderate rate of spread, open flame and occasional candling.

Fire growth has been predominantly upslope and north, said the wildfire service.

There are 31 firefighters on site, along with structure protection personnel and four helicopters.

“One crew is working on water access, fuels removal and guard construction on the south flank. Another crew is working on the same objectives on the north flank,” stated BCWS.

Six single resources are supporting structure protection personnel in assessing and setting up sprinklers.

Wednesday is anticipated to be another hot and dry day for the Lytton region, with temperatures rising to 40 C. Light winds are anticipated in the afternoon with gusts up to 35 KM/Hr.

“Conditions are very dry and fuels are highly susceptible to ignition,” explained BCWS.

The wildfire service expects to update the situation again at 7 p.m., July 30.