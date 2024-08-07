Hot, dry weather fuelling wildfires, with close to 350 burning in B.C.

Soils so dried out in southeast they aren't absorbing much rain even when it does fall, BC Wildfire says

The BC Wildfire Service says hot, dry weather forecast for much of B.C. throughout August will up the risk of new blazes igniting and increase activity on ones already burning.

It issued an update on Wednesday (Aug. 7), noting that even the rain that did come down last weekend didn't make a difference in the southeast of the province, where wildfires are especially bad. There, the service said, soils have been so dried out by long periods of above-seasonal temperatures, that they aren't capable of absorbing rain very well even when it does fall.

"This makes plants unable to utilize the full benefit of any moisture that falls and leaves them vulnerable to approaching fire," the service said.

It added that thunderstorms in the southeast and along the Coast Mountains have also increased the risk of lightning-caused fires.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 348 active wildfires in the province, 277 of which are believed to have been started by lightning.

There are also eight wildfires of note, meaning they are especially visible or pose a threat to people or infrastructure. As of Tuesday afternoon, those fires have about 1,000 British Columbians under evacuation order and another 2,500 under alert, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

In the Southeast Fire Centre, wildfires of note include the 18,390-hectare Argenta Creek Wildfire burning on the northeast shore of Kootenay Lake, the 3,831-hectare Komonko Creek Wildfire burning around Slocan Lake, and the 5,481-hectare Dogtooth FSR Wildfire burning south of Golden.

In the Kamloops Fire Centre, there is the 6,297-hectare Calcite Creek Wildfire burning on the eastern side of Manning Provincial Park, the 1,262-hectare Sitkum Creek Wildfire burning about 65 kilometres east of Vernon, the 27,230-hectare Shetland Creek Wildfire burning about 25 kilometres south of Ashcroft, and the 2,286-hectare Dunn Creek Wildfire burning about 25 kilometres south of Clearwater.

A fifth wildfire of note was further added to the Kamloops Fire Centre on Tuesday. The Lower Blue Mountain wildfire is estimated at 46 hectares and is burning just outside of Penticton.

Also on Tuesday, the BC Wildfire Service downgraded the Antler Creek Wildfire from a wildfire of note, now only listing it as out of control. It's located about 70 kilometres east of Quesnel and estimated at 14,277 hectares.

Environment Canada has heat warnings in place for Howe Sound and inland areas of the central and northern coast, as well as in the North Thompson, around Kamloops. Daytime highs in those regions are expected to hit the high 20s and low 30s with temperatures dropping to the mid teens overnight.

The weather agency has also issued air quality alerts for much of southeast, where wildfire smoke is impacting some communities.

