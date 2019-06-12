Stormy skies could be seen in B.C.’s Interior as soon as Wednesday evening, according to Environment Canada. (Pixabay photo)

Hot weather brings risks of thunderstorms across B.C.’s Interior

Environment Canada says recent heat will be interrupted by a trough of low pressure

This week’s heat could be met with thunderstorms across B.C.’s Interior, according to forecasters.

Wednesday is anticipated to be the hottest day of the week in most of B.C., Environment Canada said in a series of tweets earlier that day.

But the national weather agency forecasts that a trough will swing across the province Wednesday evening, generating thunderstorms, risks of hail, heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Troughs are a meteorological term for a bout of low atmospheric pressure that bring wind shifts and clouds.

The storm is anticipated to hit parts of the Okanagan, and be most severe in the Cariboo, until Thursday.

READ MORE: Wildfire near Canada-U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The unstable weather comes as fire risks range from moderate to extreme in those region, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Open fires are currently banned in the Coastal, Southeast and Cariboo regions.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crown wants 16 to 18 years of parole ineligibility for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Just Posted

Bear spray released in downtown Victoria’s Value Village

Staff and patrons were evacuated from the building on Tuesday

Google Maps updated to show natural disaster routes

Information on hurricanes, floods and earthquakes rolling out

West Shore RCMP conclude case where woman allegedly pushed off cliff at Thetis Park

Suspects no longer being sought in May 19 incident

Colwood high school up for sale on Used Victoria in cheeky ad

Ad posted by seller, Grad2019Pranks

Collision between mini-van and motorcycle in Saanich sends three to hospital

The 28-year-old motorcyclist suffered “serious but non-life threatening injuries”

VIDEO: Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9-11 victims fund

The comedian called out committee members who didn’t come to the hearing

Greater Victoria’s Crimestoppers wanted list for the week of June 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: How do you celebrate Father’s Day?

A 217 survey says Father’s Day falls well behind Mother’s Day. The… Continue reading

Crown wants 16 to 18 years of parole ineligibility for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone was found guilty in March of second-degree murder of eight-year-old Teagan

Man in hospital after stepping in front of bus during fight in Burnaby

RCMP are investigating the incident

Two grey whales found dead near Alaska’s Kodiak Island

More than 150 grey whales deaths reported this year in Mexico, Canada and U.S.

U.S. women’s team slammed for excessive goal celebration at World Cup

Former Canadian national team player gets death threats after her criticism

B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident

Owner shocked after dog left in B.C. vet’s freezer for 78 days

B.C. College of Veterinarians investigating case of 13-year-old Chow Chow named Brooke

Most Read