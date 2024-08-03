Hot weekend temperatures, wind could impact B.C. wildfire fight

Smoky conditions are expected to build as smoke enters into B.C. from the U.S.

BC Wildfire Service is warning that fire conditions Saturday and Sunday will be impacted by increasingly hotter temperatures, drying air and increasing winds.

On Saturday afternoon (Aug. 3), an incoming southern flow is expected to trigger thunder in the southern third portion of the province, which is then expected to produce dry lightning and strong localized winds, according to the BC Wildfire Service's latest update.

On Sunday, forecasts are predicting a cold front coming down from the north, with an increase in "gusty" winds and thundershowers from the centre of the province southward. There will also be hot and dry conditions with scattered thundershowers.

Smoky conditions were expected to build from Friday as smoke from the U.S. enters into B.C.

There are currently 320 active wildfires burning, with nine of those started in the last four hours. It's down slightly from the 323 burning on Friday.

Thirty-nine have been declared out in the last 24 hours.

Thirty-eight per cent of all wildfires are burning out of control, 22 per cent are being held and 40 per cent are under control.

In total, there are eight wildfires of note, with four in the Southeast Fire Centre, one in the Cariboo and three in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

In the Southeast Fire Centre, the Komonko Creek wildfire is still 2,288.1 hectares, the Aylwin Creek wildfire is 637.2 hectares, the Dogtooth FSR wildfire is 5,391 hectares and the Argenta Creek wildfire is 14,826 hectares. As of Saturday morning, the Komonko, Aylwin and Argenta Creek wildfires haven't been updated on BC Wildfire Service's dashboard since Friday.

In the Cariboo Fire Centre, the Antler Creek wildfire is still an estimated 14,277 hectares.

In the Kamloops Fire Centre, the Shetland Creek wildfire is still 24,381.4 hectares, the Sitkum Creek wildfire is 1,261.9 hectares and the Dunn Creek wildfire is 2,286 hectares.

Nineteen evacuation orders remain in place, along with 21 alerts.