Crews respond to fire on Magdelin Street in Saanich on June 23, 2019. (Google Maps) Crews respond to fire at 4054 Magdelin Street in Saanich on June 23, 2019. (Saanich Fire)

VIDEO: House fire knocked down quickly in Gordon Head

UPDATE: Cause of Sunday morning fire in Saanich under investigation

An early Sunday morning fire in Saanich’s Gordon Head neighbourhood remains under investigation.

Brock Henson, assistant deputy fire chief of the Saanich Fire Department, said Sunday morning that an fire investigator was on the way to determine the cause of a fire in a duplex in the 4000 block of Magdelin Street on the other side of Feltham Road from Lambrick Park.

Crews responded to the scene just after 8 a.m.

“When crews arrived, there was heavy black smoke on the backside of the building,” said Henson. “Crews from Ladder quickly grabbed a hose, and extinguished the fire.”

Two ladders, one engine and one rescue vehicle responded to the scene.

When crews arrived, the fire had extended into the attic, he said. “So the rear deck and the kitchen area, and the attic soffiton the backside of the building [between the two suites] have fire damage.”

Saanich Fire has twittered that fire and smoke damage to the building is extensive.

Henson said all occupants of the duplex were able to leave the building on their own safely, with no injuries reported.

Thirteen firefighters responded, said Henson.

Most Read