Family with 4 children escape house fire in downtown Kelowna

House fire on Cawston Avenue on Feb. 18, 2025
Jacqueline Gelineau
Jacqueline Gelineau
Kelowna Fire DepartmentKelowna Fire Department Youtube Page

Four children and two adults were able to safely evacuate their home after a mattress caught fire in a bedroom, on Tuesday evening. 

However, one of the adults had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews responded to a report of a house fire at a residence in the 500-block of Cawston Avenue at about 7 p.m., February. 18. 

According to Platoon Captain Corrie Lang, the flames were not initially visible when crews arrived, however, one of the residents explained that a mattress was ablaze in the rear bedroom of the house.

Crews were able to enter the home through the front door and quickly extinguished the flames.

The fire was contained to one bedroom and there was no extension into the walls or floor, stated Lang. 

According to Lang, the fire has been deemed not suspicious.

The residents have been placed in the care of Emergency Support Services.

Fire crews responded to the call with three engines, one rescue unit, and a command unit, for a total of 17 personnel.

BC Ambulance Service and FortisBC did not respond. 

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public to check their smoke alarms regularly.

