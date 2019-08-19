House fire in Langford causes extensive damage

It took firefighters about four hours to douse the blaze

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

A fire at a house in Langford early Sunday morning left a family without a roof over their head.

Langford Fire Rescue assistant chief Geoff Spriggs said 16 firefighters and 10 apparatus responded to multiple calls around 1 a.m. of a house on fire in the 2100 block of Nicklaus Drive in the Bear Mountain development.

It took about four hours to extinguish the blaze, which extensively damaged the rear portion and roof of the home. “It was very stubborn and required a lot of resources and manpower,” Spriggs said. No one was injured in the fire. The fire does not appear to be suspicious, Spriggs said.

READ ALSO: Langford firefighters help rescue tranquillized bear from a tree near city hall

The first crew to arrive remained on scene until about 6 a.m. Sunday. Security and fire watch personnel remained until about 9 a.m. Monday. Once Langford building inspectors had determined the structure was safe to enter, Langford assistant fire chief Lance Caven began an inspection to determine the cause of the fire.

The investigation into the cause was still ongoing Monday, Caven confirmed.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com