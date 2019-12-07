House fire in View Royal sends one to hospital Saturday morning

View Royal Fire Rescue says fire is now out

View Royal Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Saturday morning that sent one individual to hospital.

Fire crews were called to the 100-block of Atkins Road around 10:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a house on fire.

View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst said the fire was upgraded to a second-alarm fire while crews were on route due to the heavy smoke and fire visible from about 0.5 kilometres away. Colwood Fire Rescue sent a couple extra engines to the scene and Esquimalt and Langford fire departments were on standby.

Hurst said there were four occupants in the building at the time of the fire.

The fire was out as of 11:40 a.m. Saturday and one person was taken to hospital with burns on their back. The other occupants who are displaced will be taken care of by the View Royal and Colwood emergency social services team, Hurst said.

Hurst said the occupant’s burns suggest he was in the building at the time of the fire.

“The West Shore Fire Investigation Team will be showing up here shortly to do an investigation on what the cause was,” Hurst said. “We know where the fire started, we don’t know what started it. It doesn’t appear to be an intentional fire, we’re treating it as accidental.”

