Christine Culham, an expert in housing, will become the new chief administrative officer for Central Saanich in early October. (Capital Regional District/Submitted)

Housing expert hired as Central Saanich’s new CAO

Christine Culham leaves Capital Regional District for hometown job

An expert in housing among other policy subjects will become Central Saanich’s top bureaucrat in early October.

Christine Culham assumes the role of chief administrative officer (CAO) on Oct. 5. Culham joins the municipality from the Capital Regional District as a senior manager of the Capital Region Housing Corporation.

A subsidiary of the CRD, the CRHC mandate “is to develop and manage affordable housing to meet the needs of people living within the capital region.” In this role, it serves as the largest social housing provider in the region with 1,418 units spread across 46 complexes in seven municipalities.

RELATED: Central Saanich adds affordable housing

Calhum has also worked for the Ottawa Community Housing Corporation and as executive director for Ottawa Victim Services.

Mayor Ryan Windsor described Calhum as a “proven leader” based on her career with the CRD as well as the non-profit sector. “She joins the district with a strong background in housing, having spent eight years leading the efforts at the Capital Regional District to expand affordable housing options in the region,” Windsor said. “She will make an excellent addition to our organization. I know the community will be excited to get to know Christine in her new role as CAO.”

A resident of Central Saanich herself, Calhum said in a release that she looks forward to the role. “I am proud of my record in local and regional government, and I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Central Saanich – my home community.”

RELATED: Central Saanich chief administrative officer departs suddenly

RELATED:Central Saanich chooses new chief administrator

With Calhum’s hiring, the municipality finds a permanent replacement for Patrick Robins, whose sudden departure in early February caused a stir.

Windsor at the time declined to discuss the details that led to Robins’ departure, but promised that the municipality remains in good hands.

Central Saanich announced in the morning hours of Feb. 11 that it would be the last day of work for Robins, who had been with the district since summer 2012.

“While there have been a lot of contributions made by Mr. Robins over the last seven-and-a-half years, council and Mr. Robins have come to a point where it is time to go in a different direction by mutual agreement,” said Windsor in an interview at the time.

According to Central Saanich’s latest statement of financial information (2018), Robins salary was $176,828. His settlement agreement sees Robins receive a one-time payment of $317,000.

“There is no risk of legal action on this matter,” said Windsor, when asked about language in the settlement agreement.

Former Saanich CAO Paul Murray has been serving as an interim CAO following Robins’ departure.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Suspect in Ladysmith hit and run plans to turn himself in to RCMP

Just Posted

Royal BC Museum adds IMAX feature full-time

Province helps museum purchase $3.8M theatre

VicPD has seized over 60 replica firearms in 2020

The latest was seized on Saturday by Victoria police

Head in the clouds: Sooke resident recalls former career as astronaut training officer

Dr. Parvez Kumar trained Canadians Chris Hadfield and Julie Payette

Victoria orders Centennial Square homeless campers to relocate by Tuesday

‘[The park] has become entrenched in a criminal element,’ states city staff

Colwood unanimously agrees to ban use of rat poison

City staff will educate residents on harmful effects of rodenticides

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

Teachers’ union slams B.C.’s return-to-school plan; says ad with Dr. Henry is ‘unrealistic’

Better ventilation, remote learning options and more teachers needed, Teri Mooring says

Tourism operators pivot from guiding to beach cleaning

Corona killed their tours, but created a great opportunity to do a shoreline clean

B.C. RCMP still searching for man with Okanagan connection wanted on drug charges

Robert Heltman wanted out of Vancouver of possession of drugs, weapon

Want a latte? Bring a mask: Starbucks to make face coverings mandatory in Canada

Customers without masks will be able to order via the drive-thru, curb-side pickup or ordering for delivery

Climate change creating vast new glacial lakes, future flooding risk: research

Many glacial lakes are located in thinly inhabited locales such as Greenland

UPDATE: Suspect in Ladysmith hit and run plans to turn himself in to RCMP

The suspect is not currently in custody, and no charges have been laid

Feds ‘looking into’ alleged bullying by RCMP employee facing security charges

Cameron Jay Ortis is charged with Security of Information Act violations, breach of trust and a computer-related offence

Salmon Arm pharmacist fined, suspended for involvement in drug sales scheme

Pharmacy owner agrees to $25,000 fine, complete ethics course for health-care professionals

Most Read