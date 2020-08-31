Housing expert hired as Central Saanich’s new CAO

An expert in housing among other policy subjects will become Central Saanich’s top bureaucrat in early October.
Christine Culham assumes the role of chief administrative officer (CAO) on Oct. 5. Culham joins the municipality from the Capital Regional District as a senior manager of the Capital Region Housing Corporation.
A subsidiary of the CRD, the CRHC mandate “is to develop and manage affordable housing to meet the needs of people living within the capital region.” In this role, it serves as the largest social housing provider in the region with 1,418 units spread across 46 complexes in seven municipalities.
Calhum has also worked for the Ottawa Community Housing Corporation and as executive director for Ottawa Victim Services.
Mayor Ryan Windsor described Calhum as a “proven leader” based on her career with the CRD as well as the non-profit sector.
A resident of Central Saanich herself, Calhum said in a release that she looks forward to the role. “I am proud of my record in local and regional government, and I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Central Saanich – my home community.”
With Calhum’s hiring, the municipality finds a permanent replacement for Patrick Robins, whose sudden departure in early February caused a stir.
Windsor at the time declined to discuss the details that led to Robins’ departure, but promised that the municipality remains in good hands.
Former Saanich CAO Paul Murray has been serving as an interim CAO following Robins’ departure.
