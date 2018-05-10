Housing strategy aims to eliminate homelessness in Victoria

Multiple levels of government come together to invest $90 million

In a bid to end chronic homelessness in Greater Victoria, all three levels of government are combining to invest $90 million for the creation of more than 2,000 rental units of housing.

The funding will be evenly split between the federal government, provincial government and the Capital Regional District (CRD), and would include over 1,000 affordable units, and 400 shelter-rate units that would be rented for only $375 per month without ongoing subsidies.

“Thanks to today’s investment and our collaboration with partners at the provincial and municipal levels, we’re going to make homelessness history in Victoria,” said Jean-Yves Duclos, Federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

“In Canada’s first-ever National Housing Strategy, our government made a commitment to reduce chronic homeless across the country by 50%, and to work with partners at all levels to give more Canadians a place to call home. Today’s announcement shows those two pillars of the strategy in action.”

Today’s announcement took place at Siem Lelum, a former hotel that has been converted into a 26-unit rental housing development for Indigenous people at risk of becoming homeless in Victoria. A second phase of the project included construction of a standalone 15-unit building on the property. Together the projects received $4.3 million from the provincial and federal governments.

“Housing affordability and availability is a critical issue in the capital region and it requires a strong regional response,” said Steve Price, Board Chair of the CRD.

“The CRD is thrilled that both the Province and now the Government of Canada have joined in this important effort to significantly impact homelessness in the region and allow us to deliver more critical housing units. I am delighted to stand with our Provincial and Federal partners as we see the benefits of working together and the outcome that can happen from that collaboration.”

Created by the CRD to contribute to the capital costs associated with building affordable housing, the Regional Housing First Program s expected to create 2,010 rental units, including 400 shelter-rate units within projects that will also include 625 affordable rental units and 985 market rental units.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. braces for another year of floods and fires
Next story
B.C. to work with emergency alert operator after test fails to reach all

Just Posted

Housing strategy aims to eliminate homelessness in Victoria

Multiple levels of government come together to invest $90 million

Green Party closes harassment investigation against Elizabeth May

Investigation found claims made in January don’t constitute workplace harassment under law

Breakthrough in brain health thanks to UVic researchers

New insights into clogged brain blood vessels and why we lose them

Victoria Vital Signs survey open to opinions

Victoria Foundation counts on residents to offer input for annual community checkup

Man allegedly shot with nail gun at Colwood construction site

Police recommending charges against 35-year-old Langford man

Evacuation orders issued for 2,500 in B.C.’s Kootenay-Boundary region

River levels have exceeded 1948 record highs

EDITORIAL: Fueling our fear with higher gas prices

Higher gas prices are said to drive us to take public transit. Are we there yet?

B.C. braces for another year of floods and fires

First Nations partnerships, fuel management need work, report says

Viral video of B.C. woman’s rant makes it hard to deny racism, advocate says

Alberta man founded #makeitawkward campaign in 2016 after a man in a car hurled a racial slur at him

B.C. woman shaken ‘like a rag doll’ in devastating dog attack

It took 85 staples to close the massive bite wounds on woman’s leg after attack in Aldergrove

WestJet flights could be interrupted as pilots vote in favour of strike action

Unionized pilots voted 91 per cent in favour of striking

Transit options exist but gaps remain for seniors with cognitive, mobility needs

Transportation options need to be scaled to low-income seniors, a report says

LETTER: Old-style politics is easier to cover

B.C.’s current party system offers more conflict, fewer solutions

Salmon closures a devastating blow to North Coast business

DFO director says an announcement on restrictions for salmon in marine areas expected early June

Most Read