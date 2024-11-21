How new is B.C.'s new environmental policy environment, advocate wonders?

Premier David Eby's decisions around environmental portfolios receive some praise, but also generate skepticism

A leading environmental advocate praises some of the cabinet choices of Premier David Eby, but also expresses frustration about his broader commitment toward the environment.

Perhaps the most significant personnel decision concerning the environment is the appointment of former health minister Adrian Dix to the newly created Ministry of Energy and Climate Readiness.

It bears responsibility for B.C.'s energy sector, with the mandate to align energy policies with climate goals through the expansion of low-carbon and alternative energy projects. The Climate Action Secretariat tasked with reducing greenhouse gas emissions moves from what was previously the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy to Dix's new ministry.

Torrance Coste, associate director with the Wilderness Committee, said the change can be read several ways. On one hand, it makes sense, because reducing greenhouse gas emissions will require reining in and regulating oil and gas companies.

"The hopeful read is that Premier Eby has appointed one of his more experienced hands to take on this tough task of standing up to the fossil fuel industry and its powerful lobby," he said.

On the other hand, Coste is certain the themes of the ministry will compete against each other.

"In fact, I'd go as far as saying this ministry has a conflicting mandate: to meet the emissions reductions targets the B.C. NDP has set for itself while also promoting the growth and expansion of the province's most polluting sector," he said. "In this light, it is just as likely that Minister Dix's experience will be utilized to tell a climate-concerned public one thing and the leaders of the fossil fuel industry another."

Dix, who shadowed energy between 2014 and 2017 while in opposition, said B.C. has an advantage when it comes to low-carbon forms of energy.

"I think that people are committed across B.C.to address the issues of climate change," Dix said. "I'm looking to work with everyone to find solutions on climate change and use those solutions as well as to build economic activity, economic growth and ensure that everyone has access to the benefits of the province."

Coste says it is not clear that Premier Eby truly understands the gravity of the climate and biodiversity crises and he is curious how the Green party may factor into decision-making.

"(Given) that party has a number of strong positions on these issues, it will be very interesting to see how these discussions play out and which things both the NDP and Greens can find willingness to compromise on."

Coste added that Eby has had a "tendency to downplay environmental issues after initial positive promises" in focusing instead on what New Democrats define to be "dinner table issues."

"I find this immensely frustrating, as the climate and biodiversity crises are intrinsically linked to issues like affordability, healthcare and safety," Coste said.

RELATED MINISTRIES

Three rookie MLAs will head three other environment-related ministries: Tamara Davidson (Environment and Parks), Randene Neill (Water, Land and Resource Stewardship) and Christine Boyle (Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation)

"These types of ministries don't usually get the veteran (ministers) that other files like healthcare and education do and I think that's reflective of the political desire shared by the NDP and (Conservative Party of B.C.) to frame environmental issues as secondary and less important," Coste said.

Coste acknowledged that he does not know a lot about Davidson and Neill, but is most familiar with Boyle, because of her past advocacy around climate change.

"Reconciliation is the most important priority in B.C. and I'm hopeful that her integrity and compassion will go a long way towards mending the (government's) relationship with Indigenous communities," Coste said. "This said, a lot of the where-the-rubber-meets-the-road decision-making power on issues that impact rural and Indigenous communities remain with longer-serving ministers who've been part of decisions that violate consent and prioritize industrial development over Indigenous rights."

Coste added he will pay particular attention to WLRS.

"The past mandates of this ministry have been laudable, with really noble goals around water sustainability, conservation, and prioritizing biodiversity and ecosystems over resource extraction to counterbalance 150 years of the opposite," he said. "However, almost all of the actual power to stop the things that threaten the goals stated by WLRS sit with other ministries, (Forests, and Mining)."

Coste added he views WLRS sitting at the "kid's table" with a "hopeful and optimistic new ministry saying all the right things, while the older, more 'grown-up' ministries continue to have all the decision-making authority."

Coste also pointed to an environmental issue that has long vexed government: the future of logging in old-growth areas.

"WLRS and even the Premier's Office can say all the noble things they want about the importance of old-growth forests, but as long as the ministry's overarching goal is facilitating logging and they have the final say within government as (part of the) 'adult table,' the NDP's stated commitments around old-growth, (protecting 30 per cent of the province by 2030) and biodiversity will not be delivered," Coste said.