How schools across Greater Victoria are handling marijuana legalization

Districts and campuses have different approaches to pot use and education

While those over 19 could enjoy their first legal joint Wednesday, at schools across the region rules around marijuana use haven’t changed much for the underage.

For School District 61, 62, 63, a blanket ban for underage users is in effect, with a varied amount of education available.

In School District 61, Greater Victoria, a large education movement has been in place this year surrounding drugs and their effects. In their 10-month “substance use snapshot” campaign, where each month focuses on a certain theme, October was appropriately centred on cannabis.

“We’ve distributed to every school a different poster called ‘Curious about cannabis?,’” said Harold Caldwell, director of the learning support team. “It’s filled with questions, and myths versus facts, as well as a QR code to link to other sites, and we’re developing a modified version is made for middle schools.”

SD61’s “Curious about Cannabis” poster is part of their 10-month Substance Use Snapshot campaign. (File contributed/ SD61)

So far the Snapshot website has seen more than 1,300 visitors, and the campaign itself has had positive feedback.

“This is all through a harm-reduction lens,” Caldwell said. “We hope people stay abstinent as long as possible, but in reality, people will use.”

PHOTOS: Cannabis consumption in the provincial capital

For School District 62, Sooke, information on their stance was posted online.

“All of our policies prohibiting intoxication or controlled substances in schools still apply, regardless of the legal change,” the District’s online cannabis policy states. “Like alcohol, cannabis is a controlled substance and is illegal for anyone under 19. Cannabis will not be allowed in our schools or on school properties. It is prohibited to be intoxicated, impaired, consume alcohol or smoke any substance including vaping, tobacco or cannabis on school property.”

School District 63, Central Saanich, passed out no extra information and posted nothing online. No one was available for comment by the time of print.

For post-secondary students, most of whom have the legal right to use pot, quiet policies were put in place that mimicked existing smoking policies.

READ MORE: West Shore teens fined for possession of pot on Wednesday

At the University of Victoria, for example, smoking and vaping has been limited to two specific cannabis-smoking areas at benches marked with green stripes. These are different benches than 12 other benches designated for tobacco smokers.

As far as use goes, in an online statement released on Oct. 15, UVic’s protocol for students asks them to use self-reflection and self-awareness when choosing to use or not.

Staff cannot use recreational cannabis at work, though exceptions may be made for those with a doctor’s note. However, the smoking policy’s enforcement is based on the idea that “all members of the campus community will voluntarily comply with the smoking policy.”

Camosun College is also using its long-standing rules around smoking and vaping to also be relevant to cannabis: only in designated areas, with a preference that students don’t come to class high.

Royal Roads University updated its campus smoking policy to allow the restricted use of cannabis on Campus. Smoking will be allowed in certain areas, separate from tobacco use areas.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
San Group announces plans to build new sawmill in Port Alberni
Next story
Vancouver Island homeowners buy more earthquake insurance than the rest of B.C.

Just Posted

Victoria’s Clean Team collects 600 used needles in a week

Number of used needles found downtown steadily increasing over 12 years

How schools across Greater Victoria are handling marijuana legalization

Districts and campuses have different approaches to pot use and education

Disney channel TV series being shot in Oak Bay

The new TV series is called ‘Pup Academy’

Vancouver Island homeowners buy more earthquake insurance than the rest of B.C.

Insurance Bureau of Canada says that’s because the perception of risk is greater on the Island

District of Oak Bay issues notice to cease tent city

The notice is effective immediately

Fashion Fridays: You can never have enough shoes

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Find your future at Black Press career fair in Victoria

More than 70 booths expected at Bay Street Armoury on Oct. 25

Jets score 3 late goals to beat Canucks 4-1

Winnipeg ends three-game Vancouver win streak

POLL: Do you support amalgamation for communities in the Capital Region?

Residents in Victoria and Saanich will be voting on Oct. 20 on… Continue reading

San Group announces plans to build new sawmill in Port Alberni

San Group has purchased 25 acres of Catalyst Paper land for expansion

Two B.C. cannabis dispensaries raided on legalization day

Port Alberni dispensaries ticketed for “unlawful sale” of cannabis

Canada not sending anyone to Saudi business summit

Sources insist Ottawa never intended to dispatch a delegation this time around

VPD ordered to co-operate with B.C. police watchdog probe

According to the IIO, a court is ordering Vancouver police to co-operate with an investigation into a fatal shooting

Earthquake early-warning sensors installed off coast of B.C.

The first-of-its kind warning sensors are developed by Ocean Networks Canada

Most Read