How to stay safe in B.C. waters during the summer months: Expert

BC Injury Research and Prevention Unit reminds public to swim safely this summer.

If swimming is on the top of your to-do list this summer, there are a few things you may want to keep in mind to keep you and those around you safe.

The BC Injury Research and Prevention Unit is reminding those who are planning to swim in lakes, rivers, oceans or at home that there preventative measures exist to avoid injury or death in the water.

According to a June 23 press release from the unit, B.C. sees about 78 to about 80 drowning deaths a year.

"Supervision is of the utmost importance," director of prevention unit Dr. Shelina Babul said. She reminded British Columbians to remove all distractions and to be aware of their surroundings, putting aside phones or food and to stay within arm's reach of your peers.

Wearing a certified life jacket and personal flotation device will save your life, keeping it in the boat won't give you enough time to grab it, in the case of an emergency.

"Of the 18 per cent of boating fatalities, 71 per cent were not wearing a life jacket," Babul said.

For those of age, refraining from drugs and alcohol will inhibit your cognitive ability and will slow your reaction time.

"Around 40 per cent of drowning deaths involve alcohol or drugs. This number increased to 52 per cent among those aged 30 to 39 years old," according to press release from BC Injury Research and Prevention Unit.

No matter your skill level, Babul suggested not overestimating your ability. An experienced swimmer may still be challenged with, environment such as undertows, rocks or a strong sudden current.

Babul recommended novice swimmers to stay close to shore and not go deeper than the kneecap. Children in particular are at high risk for drowning, according to BC Injury Research and Prevention Unit.

"Drowning is the number one cause of death among children 1-4 years old, and the second leading cause of death for children under 10 years old," the release adds.

Putting children in swimming lessons as young as four months old is recommended to get them comfortable around bodies of water.

"It's never too late to enrol, no matter how old you are," Babul says.

BC Injury Research and Prevention Unit suggests swimmers heed the warnings, read the signs, respect the rules of the beach or park and don't believe any swim myths. Drowning deaths are usually silent and quick in nature, you most likely won't hear or see anything in time to save a life, the individual gets submerged and that is it, Babul said.