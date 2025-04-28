How to talk to your kids about Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day tragedy

With 11 deaths confirmed, including a New Westminster teacher, the district has offered advice to parents

With a rising death toll now sitting at 11, dozens injured and an unknown number in serious condition, many in the community are reeling following the tragedy at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day festival.

A New Westminster teacher-counsellor, Kira Salim, was one of the individuals who tragically lost their lives Saturday (April 26) after a man now identified as 30-year-old Kai-Ji Adam Lo rammed an SUV through the festival. Of the 11 deaths confirmed so far, individuals were aged five to 65, according to Vancouver Police.

Lapu Lapu Day is an annual celebration by the Filipino community to honour Indigenous resistance fighter Datu Lapu-Lapu, who defeated Spanish forces led by Ferdinand Magellan in the 16th century.

In light of the beloved New West teacher's passing, the New Westminster school board sent out advice for parents to help cope with the news:

Limit your child’s exposure to social media and news stories about the Lapu Lapu Day tragedy. Depending on their age and development, children may feel overwhelmed by traumatic news coverage and imagery.

Acknowledge your child’s feelings and your own to help them process events and know that it is normal to experience a range emotions when confronted with upsetting situations.

Listen to your child’s concerns before offering explanations. Let them voice their fears and ask age-appropriate, open-ended questions. Ask them what they may have heard and what that information means to them. These questions will help you uncover misconceptions and unfounded fears that may need correcting. Questions will also indicate to you what your child may need from adults to feel safe and supported.

Tell your child the truth, but do so gently and keep conversations age-appropriate. If you do not know the answer to a question, don’t be afraid to say so.

Remind your child there are others in their daily lives who may be impacted by the tragedy. Talk to your child about the need to treat others with compassion and empathy during these times.

Maintaining daily routines can provide a sense of stability and security for children and adults.

Board chair Maya Russell also shared in her email that neighbouring school districts and the government stepped in to offer additional counselling services for students and staff.

Resources for everyone affected by the Lapu Lapu Day tragedy