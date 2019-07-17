PAC president Rebecca Melett of √âcole Beausoleil with her son Natnael. Melett Trustees for School District 61 will soon be deciding on re-instituting a pair of former elementary schools, Bank Street and Sundance, which share the same site on Bank Street in Oak Bay. Both are currently leased, Bank to the Victoria College of Art and Sundance to Ecole Beausoleil, an arts-based elementary school in the French school district, Conseil Scolaire Francophone de la Colombie-Britannique. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

How Victoria’s little Ecole Beausoleil is at the heart of a national court case

100-year-old Bank Street school and the Sundance facility to be re-designated an elementary school

Victoria’s newest elementary school will have to move, but it will continue on nonetheless says the French school district.

École Beausoleil on Bank Street started in the Sundance elementary school building after the Greater Victoria School District (SD61) closed Sundance in 2015. Beausoleil quickly grew from six students to 70 this year and with 88 registered for September. However, as a result of SD61’s catchment boundary review vote on June 24, both the 100-year-old Bank Street school and the Sundance facility will be re-designated as a combined SD61 elementary school.

The reopening of a bigger, better Bank Street school will alleviate student enrolment pressures that SD61 is facing. It also means Beausoleil, which is held by the Francophone school district, Conseil Scolaire Francophone de la Colombie-Britannique (CSF), needs a permanent home (the Francophone CSF is separate from B.C.’s French immersion programs). The current lease ends in June of 2020.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria School district’s new catchment boundaries eliminate programs of choice

“The intention is to continue with Beausoleil school,” said CSF spokesperson Pascale Cyr. “We are working with SD61 to find a temporary solution until a permanent solution is found.”

Because Bank Street is in need of significant seismic upgrades and general renovations, it’s been suggested there might be room for another one year lease at Sundance beyond July 2020.

Rebecca Mellett is the head the PAC for the arts-based elementary Beausoleil. She says parents are frustrated and pointed out that 90 students at Beausoleil is 88 fewer students in the SD61 student body.

However, the focus now is on keeping Beausoleil as close to its current location as possible.

“Parents have said clearly that location is important so a wide scope from downtown over to Jubilee and up towards Gordon Head and into Saanich,” Mellett said. “But not westward, as that is École Victor Brodeur’s catchment.”

The Beausoleil PAC is asking for clarity regarding the school’s future location by the end of November to give parents a fair chance to explore their options.

Both the Ministry of Education and SD61 are actively working with the CSF to secure a new location for Ecole Beausoleil for the 2020/21 school year, said Ministry spokesperson Scott McKenzie.

The Ministry of Education has the same jurisdiction with the CSF as it does with all 60 school districts in B.C. It sets the education policy and provides operational and capital funding.

“It’s important that students have the opportunity to learn both of Canada’s official languages,” McKenzie said.

The Ministry also assists the CSF in lease negotiations with other school districts.

In the mean time, Beausoleil’s growth and success have happened while the CSF is in a legal battle to affirm its rights as a school district. It says because the demand is smaller for Francophone schools in B.C., it is not getting access to the resources that it should be, as set out in the Canadian charter.

In 2016 the CSF won a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of B.C. and the latter ordered the Ministry of Education to set up a capital expenditure system for CSF (which has about 5,700 students province-wide). However, the Ministry of Education appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court of Canada.

“The appeal before the Supreme Court of Canada aims to diminish the effects of assimilation,” said CSF President Marie-Pierre Lavoie. “French is alive and well outside of Quebec! We exist and we must continue to fight for the respect of our rights.”

READ MORE: School board to consider reopening Bank, Sundance schools as one

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Previous story
Coroner reports decrease in suicide rates across B.C.
Next story
Gas price inquiry questions Trans Mountain capacity, company denies collusion

Just Posted

Greater Victoria teacher’s certification suspended for inappropriate conduct with female students

Gregory Garos was employed by the District as a middle school teacher

Victoria’s historic Point Ellice House re-opens after months of closure

A new exhibit will be on display at the house to explore the ‘Politics of Luxury’

International, Disney and Hallmark films set to be filmed in Victoria in 2019

Local and international production companies seeking out film locations in town

A fashionable ode to the sea to be hosted in Victoria

Local sustainable fashion retailers to strut their stuff on Friday

Missing Saanich man last seen in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Jonah Donato, 40, travelled to the mainland in June

Feds lowered poverty line, reducing the number of seniors in need: documents

Liberals introduced a poverty line that was below the prior low-income cutoff

POLL: Do you carry reusable shopping bags?

While a court ruling determined the City of Victoria’s plastic bag ban… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Tax revenue $2.1 billion higher than budget in 2018-19

Duncan jewelry store staff chase down thief in second robbery of the day in city

Suspect in custody

Two toddler siblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

The Siblings were found drowned on their family’s property, according to RCMP

Chiefs honour Indigenous leader wrongfully hanged in B.C. 154 years ago today

Chief Joe Alphonse says they want his remains returned to his homeland in B.C.’s Cariboo region

B.C. government seeks advice on reviving Interior forest industry

Public website opens as meetings start with community leaders

Most Read