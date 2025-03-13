Hub project aims to return community gathering spaces to burned-out Lytton

Building will be 'accessible and inclusive' gathering place for residents of Lytton and surrounding area

A pool. A museum. A market space. Meeting rooms.

Gathering places many communities take for granted. Spaces, like so many other things missing in Lytton since the devastating fire in 2021 that destroyed most of the historic community at the confluence of B.C.'s Thompson and Fraser Rivers.

Lytton is poised to reclaim those spaces after its village council gave approval to proceed with the Community Hub project, which is to be an “accessible and inclusive” gathering space for residents of the village and the surrounding area.

The approval came on Feb. 25, shortly after the federal government announced $25.9 million in funding for the project. A statement from the Ministry of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities said the new building is expected to include a community-sized pool/fire reservoir, a museum, a market space, multi-purpose rooms, and accessible washrooms. It will be located on village-owned property on Fraser Street.

The building could also accommodate a library, if the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) re-establishes a physical library in the village. At its meeting on March 6, the TNRD board of directors approved a motion to direct staff to look into what the provision of library services in Lytton might look like, and bring a report back to the board for consideration.

The $25.9 million in funding is part of a $64 million commitment from the federal government made in June 2022 in support of the community, which was devastated by fire on June 30, 2021. Approximately 90 per cent of the businesses and residences in downtown Lytton were destroyed, the day after the community of about 275 people set a Canadian temperature record of 49.6 C.

The statement added that the proposed community hub will be fire-resilient and built to net-zero emission standards, which is a condition of the funding program.

Lytton Mayor Denise O’Connor said in a statement that residents are thankful for the money.

“We have heard from the community how we need this place to gather, recreate, and be together,” she noted. “The community hub will support reconciliation; economic and climate resiliency; emergency preparedness and response; and arts, recreation, and culture, and serve residents of the village and surrounding areas for years to come.”

A second statement from the Village of Lytton said that now that council has endorsed the project, the village can proceed with additional planning. This will include issuing a request for proposal (RFP) for an architect to design the building, with the design incorporating feedback from the community and from the project advisory committee.

The village also plans to continue discussions with neighbouring residents in TNRD Area “I” and local First Nations, as well as with other potential partners, around shared uses and sustainable operations for the Community Hub.

“Recent community engagement through an open house and survey confirmed overwhelming support for proceeding with this project and a desire to move ahead collaboratively and efficiently,” said O’Connor.

“We look forward to continuing to develop design and operational plans for the facility with the community, and ultimately to starting construction.”