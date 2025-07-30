'Hug someone you love': B.C. community mourns after 3 die in shooting

Neighbours say Bruce and Roxanne Richards and their dog Pippa shot dead in Maple Ridge, point to neighbourhood dispute

Bruce Richards, Roxanne Davidson, and their dog Pippa were allegedly killed by a neighbour just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23.

1 / 1 Bruce Richards, Roxanne Davidson, and their dog Pippa were allegedly killed by a neighbour just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23. Advertisement

Three Maple Ridge residents who died in a double homicide, followed by a self-inflicted wound, have been identified by friends and family.

Bruce Richards and Roxanne Davidson, both in their 60's, were killed just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23, at their house at the corner of 239 Street and 118A Avenue.

Carla Campbell, Richards' sister, said her brother had many talents.

"He loved photography, travel, biking, skiing, his students. He was an amazing little brother who was proud of his sons, enjoying his life to the fullest with his wife and dog Pippa at his side," said Campbell online.

"Hug someone you love today," she advised.

Matthew Todd Paproski said Richards and Davidson were part of the B.C. rugby and teaching communities, and "the nicest of people."

"Senseless killings by a neighbour that also ended his own life. This is shaking me up because I had comfort knowing good people like these friends still existed in our fractured world. They even made time to be of few that visit me," he said.

Barbara Turpin addressed the Aldergrove community, saying Richards was on the basketball team when she was a cheerleader, adding he was "universally liked", "a great kid and a good man."

Davidson was a financial adviser and longtime banker, noted Sandy Hulme.

"Such a senseless act over a senseless dispute. So so sad," posted Hulme.

Dee Rich would admire Richards' photography that was posted on the BC Photos site.

"Each spring I looked forward to his garden shots," said Rich, noting the couple were avid gardeners.

"He did an amazing job capturing all of their flowers," Rich added, saying he gave great homage to his father who was also a photographer in the White Rock area.

"I could go on and on about Bruce's sunsets or mountain tops where he worked but truly he was so very kind to me, always uplifting, always thoughtful. There really aren't words... May their memories be a blessing," said Rich.

Last Wednesday, Ridge Meadows RCMP received multiple reports of gunfire from the area. When they arrived on scene, police discovered two vehicles and part of a garage on fire, and two people dead inside a home. The couple's dog was also killed. They were told a third person was inside a neighbouring home armed with a weapon.

Police, assisted by the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, entered that home at around 2:10 a.m. on Thursday, July 24. They found a man dead inside, from what appeared to be a self-inflicted injury.

Police had been called to the area earlier in the evening on Wednesday. Mounties attended a report of a dispute at around 6:40 p.m., where, they said they spoke with the individuals involved and left a short time later.

That night, Allen Deacon Carriere heard around five or six gunshots, then he looked out the window of his house and saw fire.

The Maple Ridge resident immediately ran outside to where he saw burning cars and found the downstairs tenant of a neighbouring house, an elderly lady, in the driveway, wrapped in a blanket. He helped her walk across the street.

"She just said something about the neighbours yelling, and that was really about it." he said, noting the woman was shaken up but OK.

Another neighbour, who was rushed inside when police arrived that night, described the main occupants of the house as a "quiet family" with 2 grown children.

Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy took to social media to share his thoughts.

"This morning, our community was impacted by a serious and tragic incident in the 239th Street area that has left many residents deeply unsettled. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy, family members, friends, neighbours, and the broader community who may be feeling the emotional weight of this news," he said, also thanking first responders.

He noted that there is no ongoing risk to public safety and asked the community to give police space to do their work.

"Maple Ridge is a strong and caring city. We stand together during difficult times, and we will get through this as a community," said Ruimy.

He noted that if someone is struggling, help is available through Ridge Meadows RCMP Victim Services at 604-467-7650.

Another neighbour, who didn't want to be named, said when he heard the gunshots he ran outside and saw the fire. Then, along with a group of three other neighbours, noticed the front door of the house was open a bit and raced in to help the family out, only to find the woman already dead on the stairs.

He said he knew immediately it was a homicide.

Neighbours have said there was an ongoing feud over street parking between the couple and their neighbour, identified as Trevor Hillman, whom they also identified as the person who killed himself.

A memorial has grown outside the home of the couple, as well as a home on the corner lot across the street. One bouquet in a vase on the corner lot read, "Flowers for you. I love you Dad and will always miss you. Rest in Peace."

Police have not confirmed if Hillman is a suspect in the couple's murder.

"IHIT will not be confirming any identities of those involved," said Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi, spokesperson for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, (IHIT), the agency heading the investigation.

Dhesi noted the Privacy Act outlines specific circumstances under which police may lawfully release an individual’s identity, including when doing so is necessary to advance an active investigation.



"After carefully reviewing the facts, we have determined that publicly identifying the deceased at this time is not necessary to support or advance the ongoing investigation. As such, and in accordance with our obligations under the Privacy Act, we will not be releasing their identities. We remain committed to conducting a thorough and respectful investigation and appreciate the public’s understanding as we continue this work," said Dhesi.

IHIT is working in partnership with the Ridge Meadows RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS) and the BC Coroners Service.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) was also notified and are investigating the police actions in this incident. They are looking for witnesses that have not already provided a statement, or who have video footage of the incident, to contact its Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

For anyone facing a crisis there are multiple supports including:

• Call 310-6789 to be connected to the crisis centre nearest you (no area code required);

• Crisis Services Canada: crisisservicescanada.ca;

• British Columbia: crisislines.bc.ca;

• Vancouver and surrounding areas: crisiscentre.bc.ca;

• Vancouver Island: vicrisis.ca; and

• VictimLinkBC: 1-800-563-0808.