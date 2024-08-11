Hullcar Mountain wildfire activity sees no new growth overnight

The blaze remains at an estimated 716 hectares in size

A Saturday night small-scale ignition seemed to quell the pace of the Hullcar Mountain wildfire, as it remains at 716 hectares in size.

According to B.C. Wildfire, the fire is still considered out of control, as numerous evacuation alert and orders remain unchanged.

The fire, burning 13 km's northwest of Armstrong, was discovered on Sunday, Aug. 4 after a lightning strike. Currently, evacuation orders have been set for areas in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Township of Spallumcheen and Splatsin First Nation, with alerts also set for the three areas, along with the Okanagan Indian Band.

There are 100 personnel responding to the fire, with three helicopters, seven heavy equipment pieces and 21 structural protection personnel.

According to BCWS, "fire activity remained low overnight and fire saw no additional growth."

More information can be found at wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/map.