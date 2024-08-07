Hullcar Mountain wildfire in North Okanagan nearly doubles, now 670 hectares

An evacuation order was put in effect for 17 properties in Hullcar, Deep Creek and Frederick Road and Todd Creek Place

The Hullcar Mountain Wildfire nearly doubled early on Aug. 7 as it is now an estimated 670 hectares.

The Hullcar Mountain wildfire in the North Okanagan has grown to an estimated 670 hectares.

BC Wildfire Services updated the fire just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Aug. 7. It was previously listed at 380 hectares.

Because of the fire's growth, an evacuation order was put in effect for Hullcar, Deep Creek and Frederick Road and Todd Creek Place for these properties:

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District put out an evacuation order for the following 17 properties:

East side of Salmon River Road from 2325 to 2621;

West side of Deep Creek Road from 2160 to 2310.

​​​​​Those on an evacuation order must leave the area immediately and go to the reception centre located at the Columbia Shuswap Regional District office, 555 Harbourfront Drive NE, Salmon Arm, or Spallumcheen Reception Centre at the Armstrong Spallumcheen fairgrounds at 3315 Pleasant Valley Rd. The Spallumcheen reception centre is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People on evacuation order can register for Emergency Support Services online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca.

Salmon River Road is closed in both directions between Yankee Flats Road North and Yankee Flats Road South near Armstrong, due to the fire, according to DriveBC. The road is open to local traffic only. A detour is available via Yankee Flats Road.

An evacuation alert is in place for Parkinson, Wyatt, Knobb Hill, Sharp and Salmon River roads as well as remaining Hullcar properties. Those on alert should be ready to leave on a moment's notice.

Two initial crews on scene were working on structure protection on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. In total, there are six initial crews, three parattack crews, one rappel crew, and one wildfire officer on scene. There are also five helicopters and heavy equipment battling the blaze.

The Hullcar Mountain blaze was discovered on Sunday, Aug. 4 and was caused my lightning. It is currently out on control and one of eight wildfires of note in the province currently.