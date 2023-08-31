Hullo foot ferry to double daily sailings over Labour Day weekend

Nanaimo-Vancouver operation announces revised schedule

Hullo is ready to take on a greater share of long weekend ferry travel between the Island and the mainland.

The fast foot-passenger ferry company announced Wednesday, Aug. 30, that it will be doubling its round-trips for the long weekend from Thursday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 4. There will be four sailings from Nanaimo on those days at 6 a.m., 10 a.m., 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and four sailings from Vancouver at 8 a.m., noon, 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

“We understand the demand that arises on long weekend travel, so our goal is to provide an additional friendly and fast option for travel between the mainland and Vancouver Island,” said Alastair Caddick, Hullo’s chief executive officer, in a press release.

After the long weekend, Hullo will shift to a schedule of three round trips per day, leaving Nanaimo at 6 a.m., 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and departing from Vancouver at 8 a.m., noon and 6:30 p.m.

Caddick said the majority of feedback he has heard over the past two weeks since Hullo started its service has been encouraging.

“We thank all of our guests for their feedback and support, as we continue to optimize our service to meet the needs of our communities,” he said.

For more information or to make reservations, visit www.hullo.com.

