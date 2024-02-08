Hullo increasing frequency of ferry sailings between Nanaimo and Vancouver

Fast foot-passenger ferry announces spring sailing schedule, allows more luggage

Vancouver Island Ferry Company will increase the number of Hullo ferry sailings on its spring schedule.

From March 3 until the end of May, there will be a new schedule of six round trips from Thursday to Monday and three round trips on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Hullo announced in a press release on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

From Thursday to Monday, sailings will depart Nanaimo at 7:15 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and from Vancouver at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, ferries will leave Nanaimo at 7:15 a.m., 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and from Vancouver at 9 a.m. and 1 and 5:30 p.m.

In addition, extra sailings will be added for people attending Vancouver Canucks games and concerts, including Madonna on Feb. 21. There will also be more sailings for Family Day long weekend from Feb. 16-19.

Hullo also advised that beginning in March, passengers will be able to bring up to three large bags or one piece of sports gear, such as a golf bag, skis or snowboards, but will be charged an additional fee. The equipment will be stored in a designated area, and guests will still be able to bring a carry-on bag and personal item at no extra charge.

“We recently celebrated an incredible milestone of 150,000 trips within less than six months,” said Alastair Caddick, Hullo CEO, in the press release. “As we ramp up our services to meet this incredible demand, we’re diligently working to recruit additional skilled crew members and attract new talent to the maritime sector.”

For more information or for bookings, visit http://hullo.com.

