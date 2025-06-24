Human-activity continues to lead cause of wildfires in B.C.

Close to 650,000 hectares have burned in B.C. since April 1

Wildfires are burning throughout the province this summer, with significant damages observed, according to provincial statistics.

Since April 1, when the yearly statistics begin their count, British Columbia has had 437 wildfires, burning 649,936 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Of the wildfires recorded this year, 148 have been the result of lightning strikes, 275 have been caused by human activity and 12 are of undetermined cause.

In addition, drought conditions have been observed in much of the province, with extreme drought in the southeast of the province, near the border with southern Alberta.

Campfires are still allowed in most of the province as of June 24, although prohibitions and restrictions are in place in some areas within the Prince George Fire Centre coverage area.

From April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024, more than 1,680 wildfires resulted in an estimated 1,080,000 hectares of land burned as part of the fourth-worst wildfire season on record in the province.

The 2023 season was the worst fire season in B.C's recorded history, with 2,840,545 hectares scorched by 2,245 wildfires across the province by the end of the year..

In recent years, the province has experienced several extreme fire seasons. The 2017 fire season resulted in 1,332 wildfire, destroying 1,215,685 hectares. The following year, in 2018, a total of 2,080 wildfires were recorded, burning 1,355,271 hectares. The 2021 wildfire season recorded 1,625 fires and destroyed 869,270 hectares.

After the extreme 2023 wildfire season, the province has been working on improving preparation for fire crews and new and improved preparedness tools in preparation for upcoming fire seasons.

Preventative measures have also been put in place to reduce the risk of wildfires, such as expanding the use of cultural and controlled burns.

