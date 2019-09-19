Human case of West Nile virus reported on Vancouver Island

B.C. Centre for Disease Control confirmed case reported in August

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has confirmed that a person tested positive for the West Nile Virus on Vancouver Island last month.

It’s the first human-case reported in B.C. this year.

The provincial agency said they could not provide the exact location of the report, but received notice of the travel-related case on Aug 21.

READ MORE: Horse tests positive for West Nile Virus in Princeton, B.C.

Since 2017, two other human cases were also confirmed in B.C.. Three birds were also diagnosed with West Nile over the past year in the province.

Despite the new reports, the agency emphasized that the virus can’t be spread through person-to-person contact.

Correction: This story was corrected from an earlier version that incorrectly stated the human-case was reported in the Okanagan.

