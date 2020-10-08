Water flows over the Cleveland Dam as people walk with a dog in Cleveland Park in North Vancouver, B.C., on Christmas Day, Friday Dec. 25, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

‘Human error’ led to dam release on Capilano River, killing one: report

Metro Vancouver to review implementing warning system

It was human error that led to the Cleveland Dam in North Vancouver releasing a large volume of water into the Capilano River earlier this month, killing a fisherman, according to a preliminary report.

“While the review continues, we can now confirm that the clearest contributing factor was human error related to programming of the control system for the spillway gate at the Cleveland Dam,” Metro Vancouver commissioner Jerry Dobrovolny said in a statement Thursday (Oct. 8).

“Metro Vancouver takes responsibility for this mistake and our deepest sympathies go out to those affected by the tragic loss of life.”

ALSO READ: 1 dead after water suddenly gushes from dam at Capilano River in North Vancouver

On Oct. 1, emergency crews were called to an area along the river known to be a popular spot for fishing after a large volume of water poured into an area that controls the dam’s flow. Four people were rescued or able to reach shore while a man was pulled from the water in medical distress but later died of his injuries.

Since the incident, questions have been raised as to why the dam – as well as the other facility operated by Metro Vancouver in Seymour – do not have public warning systems.

Dobrovolny said that is now being considered. Metro Vancouver is also bringing in expert advisors to assess current practices and procedures and provide independent advice to better its maintenance systems.

“Following technical recommendations by experts, Metro Vancouver upgraded the Cleveland Dam spillway gate from a mechanical to fully automated control system in 2002 and there have been subsequent upgrades. Metro Vancouver has not experienced a similar unintended release of water in almost two decades,” Dobrovolny said.

“We are entirely compliant with all related WorkSafeBC orders and requirements.”

Dam safety reviews happen every seven years, with the last occurring in 2016.

The spillway gate will be closed through the end of the year and possibly into the spring.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada Post urges holiday shoppers to buy gifts early amid surge in online shopping
Next story
Trump, Biden teams debate debate: Virtual or not, next week?

Just Posted

Sooke couple to be focus of new reality TV show

Big Timber airs on History Channel Canada on Oct. 8

Greater Victoria mayors want concrete answers from party leaders, local candidates

Questions focus on child care; mental health, addictions and treatment, and transportation

Uncapped needle placed on door of Saanich business, police seek suspect

Female suspect caught on CCTV placing needle on Sept. 30

Outdoors store operators happy in new West Shore home

Island Outfitters opens the doors this week on Island Highway in View Royal

VicPD looking for man last seen six months ago

Christopher McAloney was last seen in April

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Is COVID-19 influencing your Thanksgiving plans?

It’s traditionally a time for turkey and cranberry sauce, for family get-togethers,… Continue reading

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Overdose advisory issued for Cowichan Valley

Drug users are warned to take steps to protect themselves

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

Nightclubs are banned, but a Lower Mainland sex club is open during COVID-19

‘Lifestyle club’ says its pandemic precautions keep participants safe

Vancouver Island SAR teams join forces to extract injured mountaineers from a glacier

Injured mountaineers rescued from the side of a glacier in Strathcona Park

Most Read