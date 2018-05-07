Another human foot washes up off Vancouver Island

RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service investigating after discovery on Gabriola Island

Gabriola RCMP are working with the B.C. Coroners Service after a human foot was found on Gabriola Island near Nanaimo.

According to the RCMP, the remains were found just after noon Sunday while a man was walking on the beach near South Road and came upon what appeared to be a human foot inside a hiking boot that was lodged in a logjam.

The Nanaimo RCMP Forensic Identification Service and the coroners service attended the location later the same day. No further remains were located and the Gabriola RCMP will continue assisting the B.C. Coroners Service with its investigation to try to determine the identity of the remains.

In December, Sooke RCMP were called after a foot with part of a leg attached was found near at the Jordan River. B.C. Coroners Service was later able to identify the body part as having belonged to a 79-year-old Washington State man who had gone missing two and a half months earlier.

Between 2007-2008, seven feet washed up on B.C. shores.

“It is unusual, it is something we’ve never really had before and people find it interesting,” Const. Annie Linteau, RCMP E Division spokeswoman, told the News Bulletin at the time. “We’ve mostly received speculations, obviously surprise, lots of theories,” she said.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cougar caught in yard of Gordon Head home

Just Posted

Cougar caught in yard of Gordon Head home

Bloodhounds called in to track cougar

Viking Air plans to hire 200 to launch water bomber program

50 new hires at Viking Air’s North Saanich base, the rest in Calgary

Leaf Rapids brings country roots to Oak Bay stage

Elli Hart opens for Leaf Rapids at Upstairs Lounge Friday

New Camosun centre promises to treat nursing shortage

46,000. That is the estimated number of job openings across British Columbia… Continue reading

Foodie fare returns to Oak Bay Avenue

The Oak Bay Village Spring Nosh is May 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Human foot found washed up on the beach on Gabriola Island

RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service investigating

Saanich crews clean up chemical spill on Camosun College

A chemical spill forced the evacuation of a provincial building on the… Continue reading

B.C. Olympian Georgia Simmerling retires from ski cross

She will continue cycling after helping Canada win Olympic bronze in team pursuit in 2016

B.C. filmmaker receives non-binary birth certificate

Gender-neutral birth certificates are currently available in Newfoundland and Labrador and in the Northwest Territories

New national emergency alert system fails first test

It’s expected to roll out in British Columbia and Alberta on Wednesday

Southern B.C. flooding victims asked to check in safe on Facebook

The Safety Check Facebook feature activated for many in southern B.C.

No municipal break for B.C. health care payroll tax

Non-profits, school districts, universities still being considered, Carole James says

VIDEO: Whistler skier narrowly avoids mama bear and cubs

Jamie Stein didn’t realize he was skiing right between the family

Most Read