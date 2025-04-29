Human remains discovered scattered across B.C. property west of Kamloops

Tk’emlups RCMP unsure of the point of origin of the partial remains, treating death as suspicious

A discovery of human remains west of Kamloops in the Pendleton Creek area has led to an investigation by the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

"On April 11, 2025, Tk’emlups RCMP were made aware of the discovery in the area near Greenstone Road," said the RCMP in a news release.

Major Crime investigators, with the assistance of Forensic Identification Services, were called in to process the scene and located partial human remains scattered across an area of the rural property.

Police said they are unsure of the point of origin of the scattered partial remains and BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken conduct of the investigation and is treating the death as suspicious.

“The investigation is in its infancy and police are looking for anyone who might have information about how this person died or how they came to be there,” said Staff Sergeant Jason Smart, NCO in charge of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit. “Work continues in an effort to determine the identity of the deceased, as well as the circumstances of their death.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit Tip Line at 1-877-987-8477.