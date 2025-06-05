Human remains found in Cowichan River

Police say some of the remains belong to missing man Clyde Johnny Sr.

Cowichan Search and Rescue located human remains in the Cowichan River on May 24.

On May 28, the RCMP Dive Team conducted an additional search of the area and located additional human remains.

The remains were turned over to the BC Coroners Service to investigate the death and to facilitate the identification process.

Some of the remains have been determined to belong to Clyde Johnny Sr, who was reported missing on March 5, 2025.

The investigation into the remains is ongoing and some are still in the process of being identified, however, Clyde Johnny Sr. is no longer considered a missing person.

Police would like to thank everyone who assisted in the extensive search for Clyde Johnny Sr.

If anyone has information, they are encouraged to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.