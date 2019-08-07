Human remains found in Manitoba not connected to B.C. fugitives: RCMP

The human remains found near The Pas, in central Manitoba, are not connected to two B.C. fugitives, RCMP said Wednesday

The remains were found near the University College of the North on Tuesday night.

An RCMP spokesperson confirmed they were unconnected to the hunt for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky who are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck and remain suspects in the double homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Dease in northern B.C.

The Pas is about 700 kilometres to the southwest of Gillam, the location of the last confirmed sighting of the two murder suspects on July 22.

On Tuesday, Manitoba RCMP said their dive team found several items “directly linked to the suspects” on the shoreline of the Nelson River on Friday, nine kilometres from where Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, dumped a stolen, torched SUV on July 22.

