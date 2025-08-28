1 charged after remains found in Maple Ridge home linked to missing person

Mylie Barron facing one charge of indignity to human remains

A photo posted to the Facebook page of a Mylie Andre Barron is the same one released by Ridge Meadows RCMP of Jessica Cunningham who was last seen in June.

1 / 1 A photo posted to the Facebook page of a Mylie Andre Barron is the same one released by Ridge Meadows RCMP of Jessica Cunningham who was last seen in June. Advertisement

A man has been charged with indignity to human remains after a body was found inside a Maple Ridge home. The remains are believed to be those of a person reported missing earlier this summer.

Mylie Barron is currently in police custody, said Staff Sgt. David Lee with the Integrated Homicide Investigations Team, (IHIT), the agency that has now taken over the investigation into the whereabouts of 43-year-old Jessica Cunningham.

Ridge Meadows RCMP put out a missing persons alert last week for Cunningham, saying the Maple Ridge woman was last seen or heard from in June.

As part of their search, they went to the house in the 22800-block of Gillis Place on Tuesday, Aug. 26, where they discovered human remains.

The Lower Mainland District Regional Police Service's forensics team and IHIT descended on that same house at the edge of a cul-de-sac at Gillis Place and Harrison Street, the following day.

IHIT is now working closely with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the identity of the remains, said Lee.

“Investigators are working diligently to understand the circumstances surrounding Jessica’s disappearance,” noted Lee, IHIT media relations officer, adding the agency is releasing her name and photo in the hope of building a timeline of her activity leading up to the missing person report.

A Facebook page for a Mylie Andre Barron, containing the same photo released by police in their search for Cunningham, states he is originally from Esquimalt, but is now living in Vancouver.

Court services show a Mylie Barron is scheduled to be in court on Friday, Sept. 26, in Port Coquitlam. A publication ban has been ordered.

IHIT is responsible for investigating homicides, suspicious deaths, and high-risk missing person cases where criminality is suspected.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT information line 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email: ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.