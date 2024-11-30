Student’s human rights complaint against Okanagan school district can proceed

Discrimination complaint to proceed against Central Okanagan School District

In a Nov. 22 decision, the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal ruled that a complaint of discrimination lodged against the Central Okanagan Board of Education will proceed to a hearing.

A former student of George Elliot Secondary School in Lake Country, Faith Bigam, filed a complaint in the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal, alleging that she had been subject to discrimination by the School District No. 23 Board of Education, her school principal and a teacher.

Bigam, who was in Grade 11 at the time of the incident, alleges that she was discriminated against "based on mental and physical disability."

Bigam was diagnosed with pediatric Multiple Sclerosis, at 12 years old. According to the complaint, after years of building confidence, she voiced her desire to speak to the student body at George Elliot about her rare, degenerative condition in order to educate her peers.

The complaint alleges that in 2019, a teacher, the school principal and the school district prevented Bigam from speaking at an assembly and then mishandled the aftermath of the situation. Bigam says that as a direct result of the incident, she was not able to return to George Elliot Secondary School.

The presentation was scheduled for an upcoming school assembly and Bigam prepared a speech.

There is contrasting evidence from Bigam, her mother and the teacher who was named in the complaint, about the incident that took place on the morning of the scheduled speech.

According to tribunal documents, on the morning of the assembly, an interaction took place between Bigam, her mother and the teacher in charge of the assembly, that became heated. After a disagreement, it was decided that Bigam would not be present at the assembly.

Bigam alleges that "everyone was raising their voices," and she felt embarrassed, panicked and began to cry.

In a response to the complaint, the teacher alleges that she was not trying to prevent Bigam from speaking and says she did not raise her voice. She alleges that she was instead trying to work with Bigam to ensure the presentation fit with the theme of the assembly before the emotions escalated.

After the incident, Bigam's parents spoke with and sent an email to the principal and the SD23, complaining about the interaction with the teacher regarding their daughter's now cancelled presentation at the assembly.

The principal assured the family the matter was being taken "very seriously."

Bigam stopped attending school after the incident.

The school's vice-principal spoke with the BC Human Rights Tribunal and stated Bigam's mother was "adamant" that the teacher be fired and did not seem interested in an apology or “anything else”.

Bigam never returned to George Elliot School, claiming she experienced stress, anxiety and emotional distress as a result of the altercation and graduated from an alternative learning program.

Additionally, Bigam suffered a relapse of Multiple Sclerosis in June 2019, which her family alleges was spurred by the stress of the incident.

Bigam says she missed out on important social and educational opportunities by not returning to the school.

The BC Human Rights Tribunal has dismissed the complaint against both the teacher and principal but allowed the remainder of the complaint against the SD23.

A date has yet to be set on the matter.