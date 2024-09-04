Humane society files animal cruelty complaint over Vancouver Island rodeo event

Complaint references video that shows repeated use of electric prod on a bull

The Vancouver Humane Society (VHS) has filed a cruelty complaint with the BC SPCA after footage they say reveals electric prod use and other welfare concerns during the recent Bulls, Broncs & Barrels rodeo event in Coombs.

The footage was taken by animal photojournalist Jordan Rivers at between Aug. 17 and Aug. 18, according to a news release by the VHS.

The BC SPCA confirmed it received the complaint the morning of Sept. 3 and said it will look into the matter.

One video shows a horse named Ridge Runner crashing into the back fence of a bucking chute during a saddle bronc event.

The video shows handlers drag the horse by a rope tied to his front legs while a tarp is used to prevent the public from seeing what is happening.

Another clip shows the repeated use of an electric prod on a bull, including while his leg is caught between the bars of a fence and when he is already moving in the desired direction.

The VHA release cited Canadian regulations around electric prods which state that “repeated prodding of the same animal is not acceptable under any circumstances,” and forbid the use of electric prods on animals that cannot move due to physical barriers or “on an animal already in motion to speed it up”.

“The visible resistance and nervousness exhibited by so many animals that weekend underscores their reluctance as unwilling participants," Rivers noted in the release.

Vancouver Island Western Heritage Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The VHS says it is calling on the B.C. government to do more to protect animals from suffering in rodeo events.

“Right now, the B.C. government funds many rodeo events through the Ministry of Tourism’s Fairs, Festivals and Events Fund, but it doesn’t fund enforcement of animal welfare regulations at rodeo events,” said VHS campaign director Emily Pickett. “That means it’s up to individual advocates like Jordan and organizations like We Animals Media and the VHS to monitor and report when there are violations.”

Vancouver Island Western Heritage Association runs the event and rents the venue from the Coombs Hilliers Recreation & Community Organization (CHRCO).

The CHRCO said it will present a copy of the complaint filed to its board of directors for discussion at its next meeting.