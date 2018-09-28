New Humboldt Broncos coach and General Manger Nathan Oystrick sits for a portrait inside the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Sask., Tuesday, July, 3, 2018.Kayle Neis / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Humboldt Broncos will advocate for seatbelt use on team buses

The head coach of the Humboldt Broncos says his team will push for seatbelt use on team buses after the deadly crash in the spring.

The head coach of the Humboldt Broncos says his junior hockey team will push for seatbelt use on team buses after a deadly crash in the spring.

Nathan Oystrick, who was hired as the coach and general manager in July, says the Saskatchewan team wants to be an advocate for change.

Seatbelt use on buses has been in the spotlight since April when a bus carrying the Broncos junior hockey team collided with a semi-truck in rural Saskatchewan.

Sixteen people were killed and another 13 were injured.

The parents of several players who died have called for mandatory seatbelt use on all team buses since the crash.

At least one other team in southern Alberta has taken up the challenge after its head coach suggested they make it a habit to wear their seatbelts on the team bus.

All of the coaches and at least half of the players on the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns women’s rugby team are buckling up.

The Canadian Press

