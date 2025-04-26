Poilievre's 'Canada First' rally draws huge crowd in Delta

Conservative Party leader holds final B.C. rally before return to Ontario

Thousands of people attended a Conservative Party rally with party leader Pierre Poilievre in Tsawwassen on Saturday (April 26).

The event, called "Canada First," was held outside a large warehouse on Salish Sea Way in the federal riding of Delta.

Conservative Party of Canada candidate Jessy Sahota, who is running in the riding, kicked off the rally by welcoming the crowd and introducing Poilievre's wife, Anaida Poilievre.

Anaida shared why her husband is qualified for the role of Prime Minister of Canada. She said her husband has had to fight for everything and is well-equipped for the job.

The crowd erupted into a loud cheer and applause when Poilievre took the stage.

He started the rally by asking, "British Columbia, who is voting for change?" At that point, the crowd erupted into cheers. "Who's voting for lower taxes for a change? Who is voting for food and housing you can afford for a change? Who's voting for safe streets for a change?"

Poilievre shared many of his campaign promises, such as his plan to "rapidly approve" liquefied natural gas projects, fix the Criminal Code and end cancel culture.

He often spoke about what he dubbed the "lost Liberal decade" and what his government would do to put "Canada first" again.

The crowd could be heard chanting, "Bring it home" at several points throughout the rally.

Poilievre held a similar rally in Port Kells in late March, at which he shared many of his campaign promises, such as his plan to axe the carbon tax and jail violent repeat offenders.

He held a rally on Friday night (April 25) in Nanoose Bay on Vancouver Island.

After today's rally, he ventured east to Ontario for a whistlestop in Sudbury.

Canadians head to the polls on Monday, April 28 to choose a new federal government.