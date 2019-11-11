Hundreds mark Remembrance Day with ceremony at Saanich municipal hall

Revellers took in the ceremony, then went into the hall for coffee, hot chocolate, and cookies

Hundreds turned out at Saanich Municipal Hall Monday morning to pay their respects to Canada’s fallen soldiers on Remembrance Day.

The ceremony began with a serenade from the Reynolds Secondary School band. Next, the Greater Victoria Police Pipe Band, 11 Victoria Field Ambulance, 39 Service Battalion Detachment Victoria, and the 3005 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps. marched onto the lawn at Saanich Municipal Hall while planes performed a flypast overhead.

Military vehicles from the Ashton Armoury Museum were also on display along Vernon Avenue in front of the hall.

READ ALSO: Canadians mark Remembrance Day this morning

The Chaplain led a brief prayer for fallen Canadian soldiers, and a hymn. This was followed by two minutes of silence at 11 a.m., followed by the reveille played on trumpet.

Next came the Laying of the Wreaths by the Scouts, retired soldiers, and family members of fallen soldiers.

READ ALSO: Remembrance Day services: where to pay your respects in Greater Victoria

Finally, upon the conclusion of the ceremony with a march past and salute, attendees were welcomed into the main hall of Saanich Municipal Hall by Mayor Fred Haynes and Council to enjoy a warm cup of coffee, hot chocolate or tea and an assortment of cookies.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow @yrlocaljourno

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Pups in the pool: West Shore rec centre’s Dog Swim a success
Next story
Mix of sun and cloud ahead for Monday

Just Posted

Son of Second World War veteran returns to Norway to see site of rescue, repatriation

Six-man crew crash lands in Nazi occupied territory, only known instance of entire crew surviving

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather in Sidney for Remembrance Day ceremony

Parade of veterans, moment of silence, wreath laying took place in Sidney

Colwood house helps homeless veterans get back on their feet

Cockrell House has helped more than 100 people since it was established in 2009

Colwood veteran recalls harrowing experience during Second World War

The 95 year old one of 32 survivors after German sub sinks warship

Legions help keep the memories alive

Legions offer many services for the community

VIDEO: Pups in the pool: West Shore rec centre’s Dog Swim a success

West Shore Parks and Recreation goes to the dogs Sunday night

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Sportsnet fires Don Cherry after negative comments about immigrants

Don Cherry had said immigrants don’t wear poppies like other Canadians do

Trudeau’s new cabinet: Gender parity because it’s 2019? Or due to competence?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will soon appoint his new cabinet

Canada among three G20 countries least likely to hit emissions targets

It says Canada, South Korea and Australia are the farthest off

Conservatives’ Scheer wants Trudeau to open Parliament Nov. 25

That’s five days after Justin Trudeau is scheduled to swear in a new cabinet

Last remaining Centurion tank from the Korean War makes its journey ‘home’ to B.C.

Tank arrives in B.C. the day before Remembrance Day after a more than 4,500-kilometre transfer

Canadians mark Remembrance Day this morning

This year exactly 101 years to the day after the end of the First World War

Devils strike early, hang on for 2-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver now 0-8-3 in last 11 games versus New Jersey

Most Read