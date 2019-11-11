Hundreds mark Remembrance Day with ceremony at Saanich municipal hall

Revellers took in the ceremony, then went into the hall for coffee, hot chocolate, and cookies

Hundreds turned out at Saanich Municipal Hall Monday morning to pay their respects to Canada’s fallen soldiers on Remembrance Day.

The ceremony began with a serenade from the Reynolds Secondary School band. Next, the Greater Victoria Police Pipe Band, 11 Victoria Field Ambulance, 39 Service Battalion Detachment Victoria, and the 3005 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps. marched onto the lawn at Saanich Municipal Hall while planes performed a flypast overhead.

Military vehicles from the Ashton Armoury Museum were also on display along Vernon Avenue in front of the hall.

The Chaplain led a brief prayer for fallen Canadian soldiers, and a hymn. This was followed by two minutes of silence at 11 a.m., followed by the reveille played on trumpet.

Next came the Laying of the Wreaths by the Scouts, retired soldiers, and family members of fallen soldiers.

Finally, upon the conclusion of the ceremony with a march past and salute, attendees were welcomed into the main hall of Saanich Municipal Hall by Mayor Fred Haynes and Council to enjoy a warm cup of coffee, hot chocolate or tea and an assortment of cookies.

