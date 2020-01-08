Hundreds of coats and sweaters were available at the Victoria Cool Aid Society’s 12th annual coat drive giveaway. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Hundreds of jackets claimed at Cool Aid Society’s 12th Annual Coat Giveaway

Donations from the community were given to hundreds of people in need

Hundreds of people packed themselves into a small gymnasium at the Victoria Cool Aid Society’s Downtown Community Centre on Wednesday afternoon to browse through mountains of sweaters and dozens of racks of jackets for the 12th annual Cool Aid Coat Giveaway.

More than 250 jackets and countless sweaters, scarves, toques, gloves and boots collected from the community were given away to people in need, ranging from young families to senior citizens.

READ MORE: Donate your gently used coat to those in need

“I think we did a little bit better this year, and certainly the attendance is much higher which illustrates the need in the community,”said Wendy Stone, program coordinator of the Cool Aid Society’s casual labour pool, which organized the event. “It’s pretty incredible, I think we exceeded attendance in the first 15 minutes over last year’s event.”

People left with handfuls to entire garbage bags of garments to keep them and their families clothed for the next few months.

Mark Steele, who was volunteering at the event, knows how important the day is.

ALSO READ: Victoria society helps women dress for success

“Eighteen months ago I was homeless and on the street and soaked through,” he said. “These are life-saving events; they happen once per year and some of these people just don’t have the budget to buy new stuff.”

Cindy Matkin attended the event for a second year in a row, finding a windbreaker and a couple fleecy sweaters her size.

“I was waiting all year for this one,” she said. “It makes it so it’s easier to get warm, it’s been pretty cold out there.”

Anyone interested in donating to the cause can drop off donations at 465 Swift St. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information on the Cool Aid Society’s casual labour pool and its initiatives, visit coolaid.org/how-we-help/labour-pool.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook, send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Mark Steele is no longer homeless, but volunteered at the coat giveaway knowing how important the event is to people living in poverty or on the streets. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Previous story
B.C. coroner, RCMP partner with NYC art school to put a face to unidentified remains
Next story
Salt Spring woman walks Saanich Peninsula in support of Indigenious pipeline opponents near Houston, B.C.

Just Posted

Hundreds of jackets claimed at Cool Aid Society’s 12th Annual Coat Giveaway

Donations from the community were given to hundreds of people in need

Sooke resident shocked when glowing eyes appear out of the fog

Helgeson Road property owner gets visit from truant cows

Salt Spring woman walks Saanich Peninsula in support of Indigenious pipeline opponents near Houston, B.C.

Jan Slakov will arrive at provincial legislature Thursday afternoon after walking 33 kilometres

Saanich Police Department starts 2020 by swearing-in five new officers

One officer starting right away, other four heading to police academy

VicPD looking for rightful owner of kendo Japanese fencing set, crossbows found in stolen vehicle

Several unique items turned up in a recent recovery of a stolen vehicle

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

POLL: Do you buy lottery tickets?

Residents around Greater Victoria and across the country have been swept up… Continue reading

Greater Victoria’s wanted list for the week of Jan. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

Sooke EMCS dashes past Vic High Totems

Wolverines win first game of the season

CN cancels passenger trains from Prince Rupert to Prince George after derailment

Refunds being offered to passengers as crews continue cleanup

VIDEO: A plane crash killing 63 Canadians leads a selection of today’s top three news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Jan. 8

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

Most Read