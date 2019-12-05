Hundreds of students gather at Government House to decorate Christmas Trees

The annual tradition let Grade 2 and 3 students help celebrate for the holidays

Greyson Finlay-Johnson, Cayden Emmery, Elise Harrington, Maisie Ward and Alliyah Allen, grade 3 students at Willway Elementary School decorate their tree with salmon and eagle ornaments at Government House. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Hundreds of elementary school students decked the halls at Government House on Thursday for an annual tradition.

The Children’s Tree Decorating Party had 166 Grade 2 and 3 students from eight Greater Victoria Schools craft handmade ornaments to decorate their own trees.

Trees had themes, varying from an inclusion tree from Colwood Elementary School, a salmon and eagle tree from Will Way Elementary, a Harry Potter tree from Lakehill Elementary and a snowman tree from Doncaster Elementary.

ALSO READ: Christmas tree farmer says no shortage of local trees for families seeking the perfect one

After decorating, kids were led through the hall by a bag pipe serenade flagged by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin, and her trusty dog McDuff.

“It’s a great help to us to have the assistance,” Austin said. “As you can see, there’s a lot of decorating required here at Government House.”

The trees were set up in the ballroom, a sight that blew many children away.

“It was really fun going to a place I’ve never been before,” said Mackenzie Webb, Grade 3 student from Doncaster Elementary. “I felt like I was just dreaming.”

ALSO READ: Real or fake – The best Christmas tree option for the planet

Greyson Finlay-Johnson, Grade 3 student from Willway Elementary school, agreed.

“It was quite exciting, it was a little scary. I’ve never been to a mansion here before,” he said. “It’s kind of cool, I like it.”

The public is welcome to see the trees at the annual New Years Day Levee held at Government House on Jan. 1. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon and includes light refreshments and music.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook Send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi

and follow us on Instagram