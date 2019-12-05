Greyson Finlay-Johnson, Cayden Emmery, Elise Harrington, Maisie Ward and Alliyah Allen, grade 3 students at Willway Elementary School decorate their tree with salmon and eagle ornaments at Government House. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Hundreds of students gather at Government House to decorate Christmas Trees

The annual tradition let Grade 2 and 3 students help celebrate for the holidays

Hundreds of elementary school students decked the halls at Government House on Thursday for an annual tradition.

The Children’s Tree Decorating Party had 166 Grade 2 and 3 students from eight Greater Victoria Schools craft handmade ornaments to decorate their own trees.

Trees had themes, varying from an inclusion tree from Colwood Elementary School, a salmon and eagle tree from Will Way Elementary, a Harry Potter tree from Lakehill Elementary and a snowman tree from Doncaster Elementary.

ALSO READ: Christmas tree farmer says no shortage of local trees for families seeking the perfect one

After decorating, kids were led through the hall by a bag pipe serenade flagged by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin, and her trusty dog McDuff.

“It’s a great help to us to have the assistance,” Austin said. “As you can see, there’s a lot of decorating required here at Government House.”

The trees were set up in the ballroom, a sight that blew many children away.

“It was really fun going to a place I’ve never been before,” said Mackenzie Webb, Grade 3 student from Doncaster Elementary. “I felt like I was just dreaming.”

ALSO READ: Real or fake – The best Christmas tree option for the planet

Greyson Finlay-Johnson, Grade 3 student from Willway Elementary school, agreed.

“It was quite exciting, it was a little scary. I’ve never been to a mansion here before,” he said. “It’s kind of cool, I like it.”

The public is welcome to see the trees at the annual New Years Day Levee held at Government House on Jan. 1. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon and includes light refreshments and music.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook Send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

 

Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin, her dog McDuff and students from across Greater Victoria at Government House where students are decorating Christmas trees. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Previous story
Judge dismisses second appeal of Victoria man who murdered unarmed man in 2010 botched robbery
Next story
Petition calls for appeal of ex-Burns Lake mayor’s sentence for sex assault

Just Posted

Tenants above Wellburns uncertain after ‘nightmare’ sewage flood ousts them indefinitely

Tenants evacuated after sewage flooded basement of century-old building

Victoria cycling community raises concern over new bike lane designs

High traffic along a corridor needs to be considered, Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition says

Hundreds of students gather at Government House to decorate Christmas Trees

The annual tradition let Grade 2 and 3 students help celebrate for the holidays

Judge dismisses second appeal of Victoria man who murdered unarmed man in 2010 botched robbery

Andrew Jonathon Belcourt has had two trials after his first appeal was granted

Latke Mania returns to Jewish Community Centre of Victoria

Traditional latkes available at local deli until Dec. 20

VIDEO: John Lennon’s iconic Rolls Royce rolls into Camosun for annual checkup

The RBCM, Camosun College and Carriageworks Restorations teamed up to care for the car

POLL: Will you be donating to charities over the holiday season?

Many here in Victoria joined others around the world to take part… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Rockslide closes part of Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Petition calls for appeal of ex-Burns Lake mayor’s sentence for sex assault

Prosecution service says Luke Strimbold’s case is under review

Northwest B.C. wildlife shelter rescues particularly tiny bear cub

Shelter co-founder says the cub weighs less than a third of what it should at this time of year

BC firefighters to help battle Australian bushfires

Canada sent 22 people, including 7 from B.C.

B.C. NDP touts the end of MSP premiums

Horgan, James held news conference to reiterate that people will get their last bill this month

Oscar Hickes: Longest running hockey tournament on Vancouver Island cancelled

Patrick Murray, one of the organizers for the tournament, broke the sad news on social media.

Most Read