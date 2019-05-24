Hundreds of warning notes issued in first weeks of Victoria’s Sunday parking fees

The City of Victoria instated Sunday parking fees on May 1

Hundreds of downtown drivers received courtesy notes from City of Victoria staff after Sunday parking fees were instated.

Sunday parking fees came into effect for downtown street parking on May 1 in an effort to generate enough revenue to give Victoria youth a free transit pass.

In the first two weeks, 450 courtesy notes were left on cars for drivers who forgot to pay for parking as part of the city’s education efforts.

Bill Eisenhauer, the City’s head of engagement, said that overall people have been good at keeping up to date with the new bylaws.

“People seem to be getting used to the new Sunday parking routine,” Eisenhauer said. “There has been very good compliance and assessments during the first two Sundays by staff show that there is good turnover and on-street spaces available.”

Parkades are still free, and Eisenhauer noted that both the View Street and Broughton Street parkades seemed to have a good amount of space on Sundays, while the Bastion Square and Centennial Square parkades were consistently full.

On the first two Sundays in May 190 tickets were written, but none of these were for failure to pay. The fines were issued for other bylaw infractions including parking in accessible parking spots, on yellow lines, or other specialty zones.

