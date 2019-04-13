Laura Angrove receives a medal after participating in the first Sarah Beckett Memorial Run in Langford on Saturday. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

Hundreds participate in first Sarah Beckett Memorial Run

Proceeds from run go towards Const. Sarah Beckett Memorial Scholarship

The rain didn’t stop hundreds of people from taking part in the first Sarah Beckett Memorial Run in Langford on Saturday.

Over 900 people registered for the five kilometre family run to honour Const. Sarah Beckett, a West Shore RCMP officer killed in the line of duty in April, 2016.

The event took place at Belmont Secondary School and about 500 of the runners were local. The rest of the runners registered for a virtual run, participating all over the world from Idaho to Saudi Arabia.

“In true Island weather, it was raining but that didn’t stop us,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP. “We want to thank all of the Sarah Beckett Memorial Run organizers and volunteers as well as the City of Langford and Langford Fire Department for all the hard work.”

Other law enforcement agencies came out to run as well and some even ran the race in uniform.

“One of our very own, Const. Mckinstry, came in first place in just under 18 minutes!” Saggar said.

Venessa Kreczmer pushed her children, three-year-old Kinsley and one-and-half-year-old Baylor, in their stroller the whole way.

“I came out to support the fallen officer,” Kreczmer said. “My family is law enforcement. It was hard with a stroller and 60 pounds of kids but it was a great run and a fun environment.”

Const. Elyse Patten of West Shore RCMP said the run is for Beckett’s memory and to celebrate her as a person, mother, wife, friend and police officer.

All funds raised from the run will go towards the Const. Sarah Beckett Memorial Scholarship sponsored by the Capital Regional Safety Commission. The scholarship supports students wanting to receive an education in law enforcement.

There were over 900 registrants that took place in the Sarah Beckett Memorial Run on Saturday. About 500 of them were local and the rest participated all over the world. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

Kim Friesen and Elaine Balkwill cross the finish line at the first Sarah Beckett Memorial Run. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

Scott Macausland and his son, Declan (7), at the finish line of the Sarah Beckett Memorial Run. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

Participants in the Sarah Beckett Memorial Run received medals at the end of the five kilometre race on Saturday. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

Venessa Kreczmer pushed her children, Kinsley (3) and Baylor (1.5) through the entire five kilometre Sarah Beckett Memorial Run on Saturday. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

Hundreds participate in first Sarah Beckett Memorial Run

Proceeds from run go towards Const. Sarah Beckett Memorial Scholarship

