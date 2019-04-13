Hundreds participate in first Sarah Beckett Memorial Run

The rain didn’t stop hundreds of people from taking part in the first Sarah Beckett Memorial Run in Langford on Saturday.
Over 900 people registered for the five kilometre family run to honour Const. Sarah Beckett, a West Shore RCMP officer killed in the line of duty in April, 2016.
The event took place at Belmont Secondary School and about 500 of the runners were local. The rest of the runners registered for a virtual run, participating all over the world from Idaho to Saudi Arabia.
“In true Island weather, it was raining but that didn’t stop us,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP. “We want to thank all of the Sarah Beckett Memorial Run organizers and volunteers as well as the City of Langford and Langford Fire Department for all the hard work.”
Other law enforcement agencies came out to run as well and some even ran the race in uniform.
“One of our very own, Const. Mckinstry, came in first place in just under 18 minutes!” Saggar said.
Venessa Kreczmer pushed her children, three-year-old Kinsley and one-and-half-year-old Baylor, in their stroller the whole way.
“I came out to support the fallen officer,” Kreczmer said. “My family is law enforcement. It was hard with a stroller and 60 pounds of kids but it was a great run and a fun environment.”
Const. Elyse Patten of West Shore RCMP said the run is for Beckett’s memory and to celebrate her as a person, mother, wife, friend and police officer.
All funds raised from the run will go towards the Const. Sarah Beckett Memorial Scholarship sponsored by the Capital Regional Safety Commission. The scholarship supports students wanting to receive an education in law enforcement.
shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter