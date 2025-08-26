Hundreds press for rare glimpse of World Cup trophy at Vancouver's Italian centre

Trophy viewing opportunity staged for excited fans ahead of 2026 men's World Cup games in Vancouver

Fans pose for a photo in front of the FIFA World Cup winner's trophy which was on display at the Italian Cultural Centre in Vancouver Tuesday (Aug. 26, 2025).

1 / 1 Fans pose for a photo in front of the FIFA World Cup winner's trophy which was on display at the Italian Cultural Centre in Vancouver Tuesday (Aug. 26, 2025). Advertisement

Vancouver's Italian Cultural Centre is the place to be for Italian Canadians whenever there's a community event.

But on Tuesday (Aug. 26), it was also the place to be for all soccer – or football – fans.

The grounds at Il Centro were filled with hundreds of fans of all ages and backgrounds as they got a rare opportunity to get up close to the FIFA World Cup winner's trophy. While there were naturally a lot of Italy supporters on hand, people could be seen sporting jerseys from Brazil, Argentina and France.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime (opportunity) to see the actual World Cup here in Vancouver. We might never see it again," John Bevilacqua, an Italy supporter born in Canada, said.

Sporting his Italy jersey, he said it was a perfect day to view the trophy as he raced to get in line for his shot to pose with the trophy.

Victor Montagliani, FIFA vice-president and president of CONCACAF, said that getting to see the trophy in East Vancouver is a full-circle moment for him as he grew up in the community.

“East Vancouver was built by immigrant communities whose cultures created the rich fabric of this neighbourhood – including a deep love for football. I’m proud to have grown up here," Montagliani said.

Children were given the first opportunity to have their photos taken in front of the trophy, followed by adults.

While it was a free, public event, organizers threatened multiple times to shut things down as the crowd surged forward to snap photos of the cup, which was encased behind glass.

The viewing comes ahead of the 2026 men’s World Cup, jointly hosted by Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

For World Cup, Vancouver will play host to seven matches, with the first June 13, 2026. Vancouver will also host a round of 16 game in the knockout stage on July 7.