Hundreds sign petition in opposition of new Penticton pickleball courts

Four new pickleball courts will be added to Skaha Lake Park by September long weekend, according to the city

John Archer holds his petition in opposition to planned pickleball courts at Skaha Lake Park in May 2025. Archer says he resigned as chair of the city's parks and recreation committee to "fight" for his concerns over the courts.

A longtime Penticton resident who recently resigned from the city's Parks and Recreation Committee is speaking out against a plan that will see four new pickleball courts installed near Skaha Lake.

John Archer has garnered about 150 signatures on his petition that voices concern over a $270,000 sports development project inside Skaha Lake Park.

The city's plan will eliminate one of the three existing tennis courts in the area to accommodate the new pickleball facilities.

Archer — who resigned from his role on the committee to "advocate for the people" and oppose the plan — says noise and parking are among his concerns with installing pickleball courts in the area.

"This park is perfect the way it is," Archer said moments after launching the petition near Skaha Lake on May 24.

The project includes four pickleball courts and a pair of upgraded tennis courts.

Work is expected to be complete by Labour Day weekend, according to the city's manager of communications and engagement Anna Melnick.

The total cost of the project is $270,000, Melnick added. Of that, $100,000 was contributed from the Penticton Pickleball Club and another $170,000 from the B.C. government's Growing Communities fund.

Archer, a South Okanagan resident of 27 years, resigned from the committee earlier this month after he felt the group was not properly engaged ahead of the plan's approval, which came in 2024.

"There's nothing wrong with the process, it's just that I don't feel we were fully informed about its finality," Archer said. "Given the concerns of the committee and citizens, I don't see why they can't revisit this."

Coun. Isaac Gilbert, city council's liaison to the Parks and Recreation Committee, said that isn't going to happen.

"I'm not going to revisit the pickleball courts," Gilbert said when asked if he'd bring forward a notice of motion to reopen the debate. "It went through the process and has been put through our financial plan and bylaw."

Gilbert also defended the location of the plan, saying installing new courts at Skaha is more cost-effective and environmentally responsible than the other two proposed two options: Robson Park next to the Seniors' Drop-In Centre or another city location entirely.

"Out of all three options, it's the best one I saw," Gilbert said.

"In terms of where it's placed, we're only taking out about 12 feet of grass, only dropping one tennis court out of the three and no trees will be impacted. It also repaves the pavement for the tennis courts and takes out very minimal green space compared to trying to build four courts somewhere else in the city."

The first-term councillor, however, did say he wanted to explore if there were better ways to engage with the committee when proposals are brought forward.

"We want to get to a better working relationship with the committee in regard to that," Gilbert stated. "How can we approve this process? I'm always for trying to do that."

As of May 27, Archer continues making his rounds across the city with his petition. He has yet to create an online version.

"Numbers are growing," he said in an update on Tuesday.

Other concerns Archer shared over the plan include the health of a nearby old-growth tree and the pouring of concrete in the area.

Gilbert replied by saying the city had an arborist report completed stating the tree would not be impacted. Archer, though, claimed the parks committee never received the document.

Archer also said he believes there was a "misunderstanding" on how the vote was conducted.

"We were presented with a shortlist (of plans) at an advisory meeting," explained Archer. "In my understanding of a shortlist, some, but not all, will be approved."

Archer engaged with citizens on both sides of the debate at Skaha Lake Park on May 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"I resigned from the committee and I'm taking on the fight," Archer added.